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Two people have been arrested in an investigation into five home invasions targeting luxury vehicles across Brampton, Mississauga and Toronto.

Peel Regional Police said Thursday the investigation led to weapons and drugs seizures, as well as links to child sexual abuse material.

“Investigators also identified alleged links to arsons targeting tow trucks. The volume of digital evidence was substantial and required months of analysis by specialized investigators,” Det.-Const. Nathan Ball told reporters.

Police said between May 29 and June 2, investigators identified five home invasions believed to be connected and allegedly carried out by the same group of three or four suspects.

During the incidents, the suspects forcibly entered the homes in the early morning hours and demanded vehicle keys from residents. Several luxury vehicles, including BMWs and Mercedes, were stolen or targeted.

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None of the victims were physically injured.

On June 8, two people were arrested. Officers located loaded firearms, ammunition and roughly 76 grams of suspected fentanyl during the operation.

Investigators then came to believe one of the suspects was linked to other criminal offences, including two tow truck arsons in Brampton. Search warrants were executed, resulting in the seizure of electronic devices allegedly containing child sexual abuse material.

Police also recovered three stolen luxury vehicles valued at roughly $400,000.

1:31 Safety concerns on the rise following multiple GTA violent home invasions

Jelani Griffith, 22, of Erin, faces several charges including three counts of robbery and five counts of disguise with intent. Essence Kerr, 20, of Hamilton, also faces several charges including two counts of possession of a loaded prohibited or restricted firearm and carrying a concealed weapon.

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Police said Kerr is not believed to have been involved in the home invasions.

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The allegations have not been proven in court.

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More arrests are expected.

Announcement follows fatal Toronto home invasion

The arrests come on the heels of a fatal home invasion in neighbouring Toronto Wednesday.

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Michael Eckert, a 39-year-old musician, was shot during the early morning invasion at his home near Poplar Plains Road and St. Clair Avenue West.

Almost a month earlier, four members of the same family were hurt when a group of suspects broke into their Bridle Path home.

Police have not linked the Peel investigation to either Toronto incident.

2:06 Musician Michael Eckert identified as victim in deadly home invasion

Peel police Acting Sgt. Tyler Bell-Morena said there is no single piece of advice he can provide homeowners seeking to deter an invasion.

Bell-Morena said residents should prioritize preserving lives over possessions during a home invasion, warning that the legality of self-defence depends on the circumstances and whether the response was reasonable.

“Each case is judged on its merit throughout the courts and fundamentally, despite the misconception that is out there, Canadians have a right to defend themselves,” he said.

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‘Use anything you can to protect your family’: Ford

Meanwhile, Premier Doug Ford said Thursday homeowners should use anything they can to protect themselves and their families, including a “knife or baseball bat.”

“I do own a gun. I’m a legal gun owner and I would use it in a heartbeat if someone came in with a gun ready to shoot up my house, my family,” said Ford, who receives 24/7 protection from the Ontario Provincial Police as premier.

“I’ll blow the guy right through the front door. He’d look like Swiss cheese by the time he’s done.”

Representatives from other political parties said Ford’s advice could lead to harm, and the province should instead be focusing on better policing as a response.

NEW: Premier Doug Ford says homeowners should use anything, including a "knife or baseball bat" to defend their home. Ford says he's a legal gun owner and he'd be willing to use it in the event of a home invasion. (Ford has 24/7 OPP protection) Other political parties say… pic.twitter.com/35UR0BitaE — Colin D'Mello | Global News (@ColinDMello) November 26, 2026

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Ford has spoken out on home invasions in the past, including one case last year that attracted significant political attention.

An Ontario homeowner was charged with aggravated assault and assault with a weapon after he confronted a man allegedly armed with a crossbow as he broke into his apartment.

The charges against the homeowner were withdrawn in February.

— with files from The Canadian Press