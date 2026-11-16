3 arrests made, 2 suspects outstanding in Bridle Path home invasion

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Toronto police say three people are facing charges, and two suspects remain outstanding in connection to a home invasion in the city’s Bridle Path neighbourhood.

Insp. Kristy Smith told reporters Monday the arrests were made in Ottawa over the weekend – almost three weeks after the break-in that sent four members of the same family to hospital.

Two people have been charged with accessory after the fact, Smith said.

“When you know someone who is wanted for a crime and you help them to avoid and hide from the police, you can be charged with a criminal offence. This is true in this home invasion case,” Smith said.

Police were first called to a home on Hyde Park Circle, near Bayview and Lawrence avenues, around 3:45 a.m. on Oct. 29.

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Three masked men in their 20s allegedly forced their way into the home and eventually confronted the family inside, police said. The men were armed with handguns. One suspect had a hammer.

Daijohn Richards, 23, was identified as a suspect and was arrested in Ottawa.

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Police said Richards took himself to the hospital following the home invasion for treatment of a gunshot wound to his right shoulder. He was not arrested at the time.

2:32 Police identify one of three suspects in violent Bridle Path home invasion

He has been charged with break and enter, disguise with intent, four counts of aggravated assault, four counts of robbery, three counts of discharge firearm with intent to wound, endanger life or prevent arrest and possession of a firearm or ammunition contrary to a prohibition order.

Two suspects remain outstanding. They are to be considered armed and dangerous. Their identities weren’t released by police.

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The dark-coloured SUV seen fleeing the area before police arrived has been identified as a grey Honda CR-V with a spare tire mounted on the front driver’s side. Police released an image of the suspect vehicle to help generate leads.

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Anyone with information is asked to contact police.