Four people sent to hospital after shooting in Bridle Path home: Toronto police

Four people were taken to hospital early Thursday morning after a shooting inside a Bridle Path home.
Toronto police said its officers were called to the home on Hyde Park Circle, near Bayview and Lawrence avenues, around 3:43 a.m. Oct. 29.
It had reports that three people were shot inside a home; three suspects fled in an SUV, but police did not have descriptions to provide.
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Four people were taken to hospital, police said. Two people had life-threatening injuries, while the others had non-life-threatening injuries.
An investigation is underway.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
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