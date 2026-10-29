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Crime

Four people sent to hospital after shooting in Bridle Path home: Toronto police

By Aaron D'Andrea Global News
Posted October 29, 2026 8:31 am
1 min read
Bridle Path shooting View image in full screen
Toronto police investigate a shooting at a home in the Bridle Path that sent four people to hospital Oct. 29, 2026. Don Curran/Global News
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Four people were taken to hospital early Thursday morning after a shooting inside a Bridle Path home.

Toronto police said its officers were called to the home on Hyde Park Circle, near Bayview and Lawrence avenues, around 3:43 a.m. Oct. 29.

It had reports that three people were shot inside a home; three suspects fled in an SUV, but police did not have descriptions to provide.

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Four people were taken to hospital, police said. Two people had life-threatening injuries, while the others had non-life-threatening injuries.

An investigation is underway.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

Bridle Path shooting View image in full screen
Toronto police investigate a shooting at a home in the Bridle Path that sent four people to hospital Oct. 29, 2026. Don Curran/Global News

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