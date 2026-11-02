Toronto police didn’t know hospital patient was home invasion suspect: Demkiw

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Investigators didn’t know a man who showed up to a hospital last with a gunshot wound Thursday was wanted for a violent home invasion, Toronto police Chief Myron Demkiw says.

Demkiw told reporters Monday officers later learned that patient was allegedly one of three suspects involved in the break-in that sent four members of the same family to hospital.

“The home invasion happens in the middle of the night and a very short time later, an individual shows up at a hospital with a gunshot wound,” Demkiw said.

“What’s important to note is that in the home invasion investigation, there is no information that suggested to investigators an assailant had been shot.”

Police were first called to a home on Hyde Park Circle, near Bayview and Lawrence avenues, around 3:45 a.m. on Oct. 29.

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Three masked men in their 20s allegedly forced their way into the home and eventually confronted the family inside, police said. The men were armed with handguns. One suspect had a hammer.

1:40 Family of four injured during violent Bridle Path home invasion

Police have not disclosed any arrests.

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Daijohn Richards, 23, was identified Saturday as a suspect; police said he took himself to the hospital later that same day with a gunshot wound to his right shoulder.

Officers “responded to the hospital as they would when people walk into the hospital with a gunshot wound, which happens in the city from time to time,” Demkiw said.

“They continue to advance the investigation, gather evidence and made an announcement publicly that they’ve identified a suspect in the coming hours after that.”

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Demkiw wouldn’t comment further, but said the investigators assigned to the case are “some of the best in the business.”

“Had I been a victim of this type of horrible set of circumstances, these are precisely the people I would want chasing and apprehending the offenders and bringing them to justice,” he said.

“I have complete confidence in their abilities, and we will create an opportunity for them to continue to advance their investigation, respecting the integrity of the investigative process.”

1:24 Shooting at Bridle Path home sends 4 to hospital

Richards is wanted on four counts of discharge of a firearm with intent to wound, four counts of robbery with a firearm, three counts of aggravated assault, break and enter, possession of a prohibited device and disguise with intent.

Four people were inside the home at the time: a man, his wife and their two adult daughters.

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All four people were taken to hospital. Three of the victims were shot and two were struck in the head with a hammer, police said. Some have since been released from hospital.

Global News has learned the two adult daughters are Maggie and Cristina Zohil-Morton. Their parents are listed on business profiles as David Morton and Doriana Zohil.

David, CEO of Toronto-based real estate company MAC Group, said in a statement Friday the family is focused on recovery but is becoming more concerned with increasing violence associated with home invasions.

“No family should ever have to experience this,” he said.

“People should be able to sleep peacefully in their homes without fear of armed individuals breaking in and threatening their lives.”

— with files from Rachel Morgan and Alessia Simona Maratta