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Crime

Suspect wanted in violent home invasion was also shot: Toronto police

By Rachel Morgan Global News
Posted October 31, 2026 10:41 am
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Family of four injured during violent Bridle Path home invasion'
Family of four injured during violent Bridle Path home invasion
RELATED: Family of four injured during violent Bridle Path home invasion
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Toronto police have identified one of three suspects in a violent home invasion that took place Thursday in the city’s affluent Bridle Path neighbourhood.

In an update Saturday morning, Insp. Kristy Smith said police have issued a Canada-wide arrest warrant for 23-year-old Daijohn Richards.

Police were first called to a home on Hyde Park Circle, near Bayview and Lawrence avenues, around 3:45 a.m. Oct. 29.

Three masked men allegedly forced their way into the home and eventually confronted the family inside, police said. The men were armed with handguns and one had a hammer.

Click to play video: 'Police identify 1 suspect in Toronto home invasion, search underway for all 3'
Police identify 1 suspect in Toronto home invasion, search underway for all 3

Four people were inside the home at the time: a man, his wife and their two adult children.

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All four people were taken to hospital. Three of the victims were shot and two were struck in the head with a hammer, police said.

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In an update Saturday, Smith said some have since been released from hospital.

suspect
Daijohn Richards, 23, is wanted on a Canada-wide arrest warrant. Toronto Police Service

Smith confirmed Richards also took himself to the hospital later that same day with a gunshot wound in the right shoulder.

“We believe that he was accidentally shot by one of the other suspects involved in this home invasion,” she said.

Richards is wanted on four counts of discharge of a firearm with intent to wound, four counts of robbery with a firearm, three counts of aggravated assault, break and enter, possession of a prohibited device and disguise with intent.

Smith said police believe the other two suspects to be in their 20s.

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Police said they do not think the incident was targeted.

“We talk about affluence and people wanting things and entering into an area of affluence where there are things that are sought after is what we believe the motive to be at this time,” Smith said.

In a statement released Friday afternoon, David Morton, CEO of Toronto-based real estate company MAC Group, said three of his family members were recovering in hospital following the attack.

“What should have been the safety and security of our own home became a terrifying and life-threatening experience,” Morton wrote.

He said the family is focused on recovery but it becoming more and more concerned with increasing violence associated with home invasions in Toronto.

“No family should ever have to experience this. People should be able to sleep peacefully in their homes without fear of armed individuals breaking in and threatening their lives,” he wrote.

All four victims are expected to survive though police said two have life-altering injuries.

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