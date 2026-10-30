Violent Toronto home invasion was ‘terrifying,’ real estate CEO says as police seek suspects

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A Toronto family injured in a violent home invasion in the city’s affluent Bridle Path neighbourhood says the attack turned the safety of their own home into a “terrifying and life-threatening experience,” as police search for three suspects.

In a statement released Friday afternoon, David Morton, CEO of Toronto-based real estate company MAC Group, said three members of his family were recovering in hospital after being shot during the attack early Thursday. He said all four family members were also attacked with a hammer.

“What should have been the safety and security of our own home became a terrifying and life-threatening experience,” Morton wrote.

View image in full screen The site of a home invasion in the Bridle Path neighbourhood is pictured in Toronto, on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Laura Proctor

“It is difficult to put into words the trauma of experiencing something so horrific in the one place where everyone should feel safest: their own home.”

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All four family members are expected to survive, though two reportedly suffered life-altering injuries.

Police first received reports of three people shot inside a residence on Hyde Park Circle at around 3:40 a.m. Thursday.

Investigators said a father, mother and their two adult daughters were inside when masked suspects armed with guns and a hammer forced their way in through the rear door.

View image in full screen Police officers work at the scene of a home invasion in the Bridle Path neighbourhood in Toronto, on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Laura Proctor

Police said the suspects made their way to the second floor and demanded valuables before an altercation with the family. Multiple shots were fired, striking the father and his two daughters.

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Police said Friday the three suspects are men believed to be about 20 years old who were wearing dark clothing and face masks. They are considered armed and dangerous and fled the scene in a dark-coloured SUV.

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Morton said his family is now focused on recovering from the attack but is also “deeply concerned” about increasing violence associated with home invasions in Toronto.

“No family should ever have to experience this. People should be able to sleep peacefully in their homes without fear of armed individuals breaking in and threatening their lives,” he wrote.

View image in full screen David Morton and Doriana Zohil seen in this undated combination photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout - The Mac Group

He urged anyone with information to come forward.

“We sincerely hope that the individuals responsible will be identified, apprehended and brought to justice.”

Toronto police Insp. Kristy Smith said Thursday it remained unclear whether anything was stolen or whether the home was specifically targeted.

“Typically in an affluent neighbourhood come nice things,” she said. “There’s always people out there that want to acquire nice things.”

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Toronto Police Chief Myron Demkiw said the force is working to identify and find the suspects, with some of its most experienced investigators and specialized teams assigned to the case.

Police said residents in the Bridle Path area can expect an increased police presence in the coming days.

So far this year, 119 home invasions have been reported in Toronto, an increase of more than 32 per cent compared with the same period last year, police said in an email.

Morton said his family has received an outpouring of support following the attack.

“The outpouring of kindness has meant a great deal to us during this incredibly difficult time,” he wrote.

The family is asking for privacy as they recover.

1:40 Family of four injured during violent Bridle Path home invasion