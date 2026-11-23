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A Downtown Eastside resident is speaking out after a larger dog seriously injured his pet recently.

Michael Brown told Global News his nine-year-old dog Cleto had to have surgery for a puncture on his backside after he was attacked by another dog.

“This happened unprovoked and without warning,” Brown said.

He told Global News he was leaving a store on Nov. 15 when he said a pitbull-mix lunged at Cleto, grabbed him and started shaking him.

“I knew I had to act fast,” Brown said.

“I jumped in and I threw all my body weight onto the dog.”

But the chaos didn’t stop there. After he managed to get the larger dog off his pet, Brown said its owner punched him in the head.

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He said he fears that some on the streets are using dogs as weapons.

In September, police were flagged down near Main Street and East Pender Street for two dogs fighting.

Vancouver police said one officer was bitten during the scuffle and they used a Taser to take one of the dogs into custody by animal control.

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In a statement, the City of Vancouver said animal services is investigating the most recent report and is in contact with the owner of the injured dog and Vancouver police.

The city couldn’t say if there’s been an uptick in incidents in any particular area.

“Animal Services responds to reports of aggressive dogs throughout Vancouver,” the statement read.

“The city has not conducted an analysis of aggressive dog incidents by neighbourhood and therefore cannot determine whether dog attacks have increased specifically in the Downtown Eastside.”

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Another dog owner on the Downtown Eastside told Global News she recently had to run into a store with her dog to escape two other dogs on the loose.

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“It’s not safe, even for our pets,” said Marilyn Alec.

“There’s been a lot of vicious dogs on the street that aren’t being muzzled — very careless dog owners.” Share this on X Click to share quote on X: "There's been a lot of vicious dogs on the street that aren't being muzzled — very careless dog owners."

Vancouver police say the stats do not show an increase in dog attacks on other dogs or people.

They said there were 66 incidents reported in 2025 and 65 reported so far this year.

In the Downtown Eastside, there were 29 incidents reported in 2025 and 28 incidents reported so far in 2026 — almost half of the city’s total.

Downtown Eastside dog owner Steve Anderson said he thinks most dog owners in the area are responsible.

“You do get one or two bad dogs, but you’re gonna get those everywhere,” he said.

Brown said he has spent $4,000 on Cleto’s vet bills so far.

He said he would like to see more enforcement to get dangerous dogs off the street.