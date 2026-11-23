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Warning: This story deals with a sensitive issue that some readers may find upsetting. Please read at your own discretion.

Saskatchewan’s police watchdog is investigating the death of a 24-year-old man during an RCMP response near Duck Lake last Thursday.

The Saskatchewan Serious Incident Response Team (SIRT) says RCMP officers were called to the area at about 9:17 a.m. following a report of a suicidal man with a firearm.

SIRT says police were told the man had indicated he wanted to be shot by officers.

The agency says officers established a containment area after the man walked into a field west of Duck Lake. Community alerts were issued for Duck Lake and surrounding communities, while a local school was placed on lockdown.

1:39 ASIRT investigating fatal officer-involved shooting involving RCMP

Police also received additional 911 calls reporting the man’s movements and the sound of gunshots, SIRT said.

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A remotely piloted aircraft was deployed shortly before 10 a.m. and located the man, allowing police to monitor his movements.

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SIRT says the man began walking east toward Duck Lake at about 10:31 a.m. while still carrying a firearm.

An RCMP Emergency Response Team vehicle was moved to the edge of town. According to SIRT, the man stopped in a field on the western edge of Duck Lake and levelled the firearm toward the police vehicle for what the agency described as a prolonged period.

SIRT says the man began moving the firearm in a northeast direction at about 10:43 a.m., at which point the Emergency Response Team vehicle advanced and made contact with him.

Officers immediately got out of the vehicle, began administering first aid and called paramedics into the field, the agency said.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

SIRT did not specify in its release exactly how the man died or whether police fired their weapons.

The agency says a loaded bolt-action rifle equipped with a scope was recovered from the scene and seized as part of its investigation.

SIRT was notified of the death by the RCMP and deployed its civilian executive director and seven investigators.

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The investigation will examine the conduct of police and the circumstances surrounding the man’s death. The RCMP remains responsible for investigating the man’s actions.

If you or someone you know is in crisis and needs help, resources are available. In case of an emergency, please call 911 for immediate help.



For immediate mental health support, call 988. For a directory of support services in your area, visit the Canadian Association for Suicide Prevention at suicideprevention.ca.



Learn more about preventing suicide with these warning signs and tips on how to help.