Send this page to someone via email

The man accused of killing his group home roommate at the Edmonton Corn Maze has been found not criminally responsible (NCR) due to his mental health at the time of the stabbing two years ago.

It’s the third time Michael George Ferzli has been found NCR and now, the Crown is applying for a designation never before granted in Alberta.

Ferzli, 43, was on trial for second-degree murder in the Aug. 27, 2024, death of 53-year-old Joseph Farnsworth at the corn made in Parkland County.

Ferzli was seeking for Court of King’s Bench Justice Bob Aloneissi to find him NCR due to having schizophrenia.

The serious mental health condition affects how a person thinks, feels and behaves, often causing a loss of touch with reality.

Story continues below advertisement

Canadian law allows a person to be deemed not criminally responsible by reason of mental disorder, if it’s determined they are unable to understand their actions.

Those found NCR are usually then confined to a psychiatric hospital and any reintegration to the community is governed by a provincial review board.

On Monday in an Edmonton courtroom, Aloneissi said he was satisfied with the evidence, arguing Ferzli was suffering from a deterioration of the mind at the time of the fatal stabbing.

View image in full screen An RCMP officer finds Michael Ferzli laying with a deceased Joseph Farnsworth at the Edmonton Corn Maze on Aug. 27, 2024. Supplied by the Alberta law courts

The judge said Ferzli had delusion of grandiosity and prior to the attack, was demonstrating behaviour consistent with the destabilization of his mental health.

Signs of his deteriorating mental state were recognized by friends and family, the judge said.

Story continues below advertisement

Ferzli had every intention of killing the victim when he entered the corn maze that day, the judge said, adding the accused said he was killing a demon.

Get daily National news Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories. Sign up for daily National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

During the trial, court heard the two got along initially, but tension developed between the two as Farnsworth tried to recruit Ferzli, a devout Christian, to join a neo-Nazi gang.

Court heard dramatic testimony from Ferzli, who has anxiety in addition to schizophrenia.

Ferzli told the court before arriving at the maze, he was thinking about the story of Cain and Abel in the biblical Book of Genesis. It’s the account of Adam and Eve’s first two sons and the world’s first murder.

Ferzli said he was agitated by Farnsworth’s demeanour and testified he believed Farnsworth to be a Nazi and demon.

Ferzli thought he was doing God’s will by killing the other man.

1:55 Edmonton Corn Maze stabbing victim was a Nazi recruiter, accused testifies on Day 2 of trial

Just Aloneissi said Monday Ferzli was incapable of understanding that killing the victim was morally and legally wrong.

Story continues below advertisement

Ferzli fully believed the victim was a demon and he was on a divine mission, Aloneissi said.

The accused thought his actions would have world-changing consequences and he believe he was making a moral and justified choice, Aloneissi said when sharing his ruling.

Ferzli’s mental illnesses prevented him from knowing it was morally and legally wrong, Aloneissi said when finding Ferzli not criminally responsible on the effect of a mental disorder.

This is the third time Ferzli has been found NCR — he has two prior not-criminally-responsible findings involving violent incidents between 2008 and 2019.

Court heard that Ferzli was diagnosed with schizophrenia at Alberta Hospital, where he was ordered to be admitted in October 2023 after being found NCR.

Criminal Code Review Board documents from 2023 noted Ferzli is aware of his mental illness and takes medications, but added his “mental state is very fragile.”

The review board deemed Ferzli “a significant threat to the safety of the public” and his treatment team believed he required close supervision and monitoring.

Ferzli is to remain detained at the Alberta Hospital psychiatric health facility in northeast Edmonton, which also houses people found not criminally responsible on account of mental disorder (NCRMD).

Story continues below advertisement

1:50 Not criminally responsible hearing underway in Edmonton Corn Maze stabbing

The judge declined to hold a disciplinary hearing and said he intended to refer the case to the Criminal Code Review Board, which hears the cases of people found NCRMD or being unfit to stand trial.

The Crown is seeking to have Ferzli receive a high-risk NCR accused designation and wants it done swiftly.

It typically is granted in cases of people found NCRMD who pose severe violence or brutality risks, placing them under strict hospital custody and court oversight rather than standard Review Board release options.

The high-risk NCR accused section of the Criminal Code has never before been used in Alberta.

The Crown said it was hoping to get the designation process done as soon as possible, as it’s concerned about the privileges Ferzli might receive at Alberta Hospital without it.

Story continues below advertisement

The Crown noted Ferzli was already subject to the Criminal Code Review Board when the stabbing occurred.

That system failed, the Crown said, highlighting the importance of having the high-risk NCR application done for the safety of the public.

Further discussions on the matter were put over by the judge until Dec. 11.