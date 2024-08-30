Documents offer glimpse into accused corn maze killer’s history with Alberta justice system

There are still more questions than answers about what happened three days after a 53-year-old man was killed at a corn maze west of Edmonton. But documents are shedding new light about the man charged in connection with Joseph Farnsworth’s death.

Criminal Code Review Board documents show that last year, the tribunal deemed Michael George Ferzli — the 41-year-old man charged with second-degree murder in the corn maze death — “a significant threat to the safety of the public” and indicate he has been diagnosed with schizophrenia.

At about 7 p.m. on Tuesday night, police officers were called to the Edmonton Corn Maze off Highway 627 after someone reported a stabbing. Farnsworth was found dead and an arrest was made at the scene. A day later, police announced Ferzli had been charged.

The 2023 Criminal Code Review Board documents reference a 2018 assault for which Ferzli was later found to be not criminally responsible for “on account of mental disorder.” Following a disposition hearing, the review board concluded Ferzli should not be entitled to an absolute discharge because of the public safety threat it said he posed.

Court documents show that the 2018 assault unfolded at a hospital emergency room after Ferzli “accosted an elderly patient and later a security officer who was trying to restrain him.”

As a result, Ferzli was discharged with conditions, including that he not use alcohol or non-prescribed drugs, not possess a weapon, maintain good mental health and reside in an approved accommodation. The conditions also included that he regularly report to Forensic Assessment and Community Service or the Criminal Code Review Board if asked to do so.

Prior to the conditional discharge, Ferzli had been residing in a “semi-independent living” home in the community. The review board documents indicate that Ferzli was addressing his struggles with addictions and had made “significant progress” on that front, noting he had been chairing Narcotics Anonymous meetings at Alberta Hospital, a psychiatric facility that provides care through both inpatient and outpatient programs. But the tribunal also noted that at times Ferzli had been stressed and “presented with manic-type symptoms.”

The review board noted Ferzli is aware of his mental illness and takes medications but added that his “mental state is very fragile.”

“Should Mr. Ferzli be granted an absolute discharge, he is assessed as a high risk for future violence and serious physical harm and as a moderate risk for imminent violence,” the tribunal wrote. “The treatment team believes he requires close supervision and monitoring.

“Should he be provided with a lesser level of supervision, he would likely fall between the cracks when he becomes stressed and his mental health would deteriorate. This would increase his risk of violence to others.”

Several years prior to the 2018 assault for which Ferzli was found to be not criminally responsible, he was also found not criminally responsible in connection with another incident for which he was charged with aggravated assault and possession of a weapon.

Court records show Farnsworth had previously also been found not criminally responsible in connection with an assault that occurred over 15 years ago.

Earlier this week, the RCMP noted investigators believe Ferzli and Farnsworth knew each other beforehand.

Global News reached out to Alberta Health Services to see if Ferzli or Farnsworth had a connection to Alberta Hospital at the time of the killing.

“This is a tragic incident. Our deepest sympathies are with the family,” an AHS spokesperson said. “Due to confidentiality, we cannot comment further.”

Ferzli is scheduled to appear in court in Stony Plain, Alta., on Sept. 4.

–With files from Jasmine King, Global News