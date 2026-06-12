Toronto police charge teen in connection with U.S. consulate shooting

Send this page to someone via email

Authorities in Toronto have charged an 18-year-old man in connection with the March 10 shooting at the U.S. consulate.

Sheldon Tracy-Stewart was arrested and charged on Thursday with 11 counts, including discharging a firearm, illegal firearm possession and vehicle theft.

While there were no reported injuries during the incident, the case was linked by authorities in the U.S. to an alleged international campaign from Iranian-backed groups against targets in Europe and North America.

Court documents obtained by Global News also allege Tracy-Stewart was bound by a release order at the time of his arrest.

According to the documents, he is accused of failing to comply with a condition prohibiting him from possessing weapons, including firearms, ammunition, imitation firearms, crossbows, explosive substances or any item designed to cause injury or intimidate another person.

Story continues below advertisement

He is charged with failing to comply with a release order under the Criminal Code.

View image in full screen Police vehicles sit outside the U.S. Consulate in Toronto after responding to a firearm discharge earlier on Tuesday, March 10. Global News

Earlier on Thursday, a veteran police officer died after an early-morning raid linked to the shooting was conducted.

Get breaking National news Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Const. Marc Pinizzotto, a member of the Emergency Task Force, was shot as officers executed the search warrant at 15 Martha Eaton Way, an apartment building near Trethewey and Black Creek drives, at about 5:40 a.m.

The case they were investigating was deemed by Canadian authorities to be a national security case and sparked investigations by the RCMP.

View image in full screen Forensic Toronto police officers looks for evidence at the U.S. consulate in Toronto on Tuesday March 10, 2026. Police are investigating reports that the United States consulate in Toronto’s downtown core was hit by early morning gunfire Tuesday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

After the March 10 consulate shooting, an Iraqi national was arrested in the U.S. and charged with terrorism offences.

Story continues below advertisement

U.S. prosecutors alleged Mohammad Baqer Saad Dawood Al-Saadi and others were behind the Toronto attack, as well as a second attack targeting a synagogue in Canada, while also coordinating nearly 20 attacks across Europe tied to an Iranian-backed militant network.

They claimed Al-Saadi had a role as a senior member of Kata’ib Hizballah and Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

According to the unsealed U.S. criminal complaint, prosecutors alleged Al-Saadi and others “planned, coordinated, and claimed responsibility” for at least 18 terrorist attacks across Europe, along with “two additional attacks in Canada.”

The complaint alleges Al-Saadi later explained how operatives carrying out attacks in North America could be paid.

“In Europe, we have our guys; even in America, for example the other day, and in Canada we have our guys,” Al-Saadi allegedly said during an April 1 recorded call cited in the filing.

–with files from Global News’ Aaron D’Andrea and Isaac Callan