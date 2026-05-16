U.S. links Toronto consulate shooting to alleged Iranian-backed commander

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An Iraqi national charged in the United States with terrorism offences has been linked by prosecutors to the March shooting outside the U.S. consulate in downtown Toronto back in March.

U.S. prosecutors allege Mohammad Baqer Saad Dawood Al-Saadi and others were behind the Toronto attack, as well as a second attack targeting a synagogue in Canada, while also coordinating nearly 20 attacks across Europe tied to an Iranian-backed militant network.

The incident, which was deemed by Canadian authorities as a national security case, sparked heavy investigations by the RCMP.

A release issued by the U.S. Department of Justice reveals that Al-Saadi appeared in a New York courtroom Friday after being charged with six terrorism-related offences tied to his alleged role as a senior member of Kata’ib Hizballah and Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

According to a newly-unsealed U.S. criminal complaint, prosecutors allege Al-Saadi and others “planned, coordinated, and claimed responsibility” for at least 18 terrorist attacks across Europe, along with “two additional attacks in Canada.”

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The complaint specifically references a March 10, 2026, shooting at the U.S. consulate in Toronto, where police said two suspects exited a white Honda CR-V, fired shots at the building and fled the scene.

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Toronto police and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police said shell casings and damage were found at the downtown building, though nobody was injured.

In the U.S. filing, FBI investigators allege Al-Saadi discussed the Canadian attacks during recorded calls with a confidential source.

According to the complaint, Al-Saadi allegedly confirmed that “our people” were behind attacks in Canada targeting “the consulate and the Knesset,” which investigators say referred to the Toronto consulate shooting and an attack on a synagogue.

The filing also alleges Al-Saadi told the source he was “running multiple teams” and sought help carrying out additional attacks in Canada and the United States.

The complaint alleges Al-Saadi later explained how operatives carrying out attacks in North America could be paid.

“In Europe, we have our guys; even in America, for example the other day, and in Canada we have our guys,” Al-Saadi allegedly said during an April 1 recorded call cited in the filing.

The complaint details attacks involving explosives, arson and stabbings in Belgium, the Netherlands, France and the United Kingdom, including attacks targeting synagogues, Jewish schools, embassies and financial institutions

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Outside court Friday, defence lawyer Andrew Dallek argued his client is being subjected to a “political prosecution.”

“We wanted to relate to the court that it’s very important for him that the court is aware that he’s essentially being subjected to a political prosecution and that he’s a prisoner of war and should be treated as such,” Dallek told reporters.

Dallek also questioned the circumstances surrounding Al-Saadi’s arrest in Turkey and transfer into U.S. custody, saying it appeared his client had been brought to the United States “without any kind of extradition proceeding overseas.”