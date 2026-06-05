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Crime

Police search for pair accused of armed smash-and-grab in Winnipeg

By Tavi Dhillon Global News
Posted June 5, 2026 4:04 pm
1 min read
Police provided pictures of the two suspects they are seeking in connection with their investigation into the Corydon Avenue robbery. View image in full screen
Police provided pictures of the two suspects they are seeking in connection with their investigation into the Corydon Avenue robbery. Winnipeg Police Service
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Winnipeg police are looking for two men accused of breaking into a business and stealing jewelry.

The Winnipeg Police Service’s (WPS) major crime unit has been investigating the commercial robbery on the 1700 block of Corydon Avenue since late April, according to a news release issued Friday.

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The pair of armed men entered the business at the shopping plaza around 12:30 p.m. on April 29. They broke a display case and stole an undisclosed but “significant” amount of jewelry, police said.

WPS alleges one man was armed with a handgun and the other had a hammer.

Both suspects were described as wearing black jackets with a “West trans” logo. They were also wearing black neck warmers, blue Adidas hats, and white shoes with black pants, police said.

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