Police search for pair accused of armed smash-and-grab in Winnipeg

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Winnipeg police are looking for two men accused of breaking into a business and stealing jewelry.

The Winnipeg Police Service’s (WPS) major crime unit has been investigating the commercial robbery on the 1700 block of Corydon Avenue since late April, according to a news release issued Friday.

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The pair of armed men entered the business at the shopping plaza around 12:30 p.m. on April 29. They broke a display case and stole an undisclosed but “significant” amount of jewelry, police said.

WPS alleges one man was armed with a handgun and the other had a hammer.

Both suspects were described as wearing black jackets with a “West trans” logo. They were also wearing black neck warmers, blue Adidas hats, and white shoes with black pants, police said.