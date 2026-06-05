Police search for pair accused of armed smash-and-grab in Winnipeg

Winnipeg police are looking for two men accused of breaking into a business and stealing jewelry.
The Winnipeg Police Service’s (WPS) major crime unit has been investigating the commercial robbery on the 1700 block of Corydon Avenue since late April, according to a news release issued Friday.
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The pair of armed men entered the business at the shopping plaza around 12:30 p.m. on April 29. They broke a display case and stole an undisclosed but “significant” amount of jewelry, police said.
WPS alleges one man was armed with a handgun and the other had a hammer.
Both suspects were described as wearing black jackets with a “West trans” logo. They were also wearing black neck warmers, blue Adidas hats, and white shoes with black pants, police said.
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