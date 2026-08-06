Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man identified, 22-year-old charged with second-degree murder in central Edmonton homicide

By Ken MacGillivray & Jace Maki Global News
Posted August 6, 2026 12:48 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Man identified, 22-year-old charged in central Edmonton homicide'
Man identified, 22-year-old charged in central Edmonton homicide
WATCH: Man identified, 22-year-old charged in central Edmonton homicide
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A 22-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder after a homicide in central Edmonton on Wednesday afternoon.

Edmonton police say officers responded just before 1 p.m. Wednesday to reports of an injured man near 112 Avenue and 82 Street.

When officers arrived, they found a 48-year-old man suffering from serious injuries. EMS treated him at the scene and took him to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.

Get daily National news

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

An autopsy completed Thursday identified the victim as Sukhjit Randhawa, 48. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner determined his death was a homicide. The cause of death is being withheld for investigative purposes.

Police say Nicholas Butler-Chowace, 22, has been charged with second-degree murder.

The Edmonton Police Service homicide section took over the investigation following Randhawa’s death.

Story continues below advertisement

Investigators say they are not seeking any additional suspects.

Click to play video: 'Suspicious death in Edmonton leads to homicide investigation'
Suspicious death in Edmonton leads to homicide investigation

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices