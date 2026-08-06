Man identified, 22-year-old charged with second-degree murder in central Edmonton homicide

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A 22-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder after a homicide in central Edmonton on Wednesday afternoon.

Edmonton police say officers responded just before 1 p.m. Wednesday to reports of an injured man near 112 Avenue and 82 Street.

When officers arrived, they found a 48-year-old man suffering from serious injuries. EMS treated him at the scene and took him to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

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An autopsy completed Thursday identified the victim as Sukhjit Randhawa, 48. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner determined his death was a homicide. The cause of death is being withheld for investigative purposes.

Police say Nicholas Butler-Chowace, 22, has been charged with second-degree murder.

The Edmonton Police Service homicide section took over the investigation following Randhawa’s death.

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Investigators say they are not seeking any additional suspects.