Sudden death of baby boy under Edmonton police investigation

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The sudden death of a baby boy is being investigated by Edmonton police.

The Edmonton Police Service said it’s investigating the sudden death that took place Friday at a home on northeast side of the city.

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Police were called to the home around 11:30 a.m. after the infant was found unresponsive.

Police said Edmonton Fire Rescue Services and EMS performed life-saving measures and the baby boy was taken to hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Police did not share more specific details on what neighbourhood the death occurred in, nor how old the child was.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Monday, July 20.

Police said they continues to investigate and no arrests have been made.