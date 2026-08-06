Perez Hilton’s family speaks out after apparent self-harm TikTok livestream

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Celebrity gossip blogger Perez Hilton’s family and team are speaking out following his hospitalization after a concerning TikTok livestream on Tuesday, in which he appeared to harm himself.

In a message posted to Hilton’s website on Wednesday, his team and family thanked everyone who has reached out “with prayers, kind messages and support for Perez.”

“Your compassionate humanity during this heartbreaking time has meant more than words can express. This has been incredibly difficult and emotional for us, made even harder because very little information has been made available to our family. While we continue to wait for further updates, we remain hopeful,” the post said.

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His family and team confirmed that Hilton, 48, who was born Mario Armando Lavandeira Jr., is “able to communicate, which has given our family hope.”

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“We respectfully ask for your continued prayers, understanding, and grace as Perez continues to recover. We will share additional updates as we receive confirmed information and are able to do so,” the post added.

The message added that Hilton’s family and team are “taking things one step at a time and keeping our focus where it belongs, on Perez and his recovery.”

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“Again, thank you, truly, for all your support and compassion. We are so grateful,” the post concluded.

A spokesperson for the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office told Global News that deputies responded to reports Tuesday night of someone “who was livestreaming acts of self-harm on social media.”

“Deputies quickly located the individual’s residence, where they spoke with family members on scene, and confirmed he was alone inside,” the statement continued. “In many incidents involving a person experiencing a mental health crisis or actively harming themselves, deputies prioritize de-escalation by creating time, distance, and opportunities for communication.”

“Unless there is an immediate threat to others, slowing the situation and utilizing crisis intervention techniques can reduce the likelihood of a suicide-by-cop encounter and minimize the risk of injury to the individual, deputies, and the public,” the statement added. “At this time, deputies have tactically disengaged while continuing to monitor the situation and providing the needed support to his family.”

In a follow-up statement to Global News, the sheriff’s office said, “The individual has been safely recovered and transported by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue to a local hospital, where he is receiving medical attention. The Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office Crisis Response Unit and Licensed Mental Health Professionals are also on scene providing support and resources to the individual’s family.”

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The sheriff’s office also confirmed to People that Hilton was hospitalized under Florida’s Baker Act, which is a state law that allows authorities to hold someone involuntarily for a period of time if they pose a threat of harm to themselves and others.

The video, which was streamed on TikTok before the social media platform pulled the footage, appeared to show Hilton covered in blood and holding what appeared to be a knife.

A U.S. spokesperson for TikTok told Global News that the livestream was flagged and routed to the content moderation team for review within minutes.

The spokesperson said that Hilton’s social media account has been banned from the platform following the livestream because content of this nature violates TikTok’s Community Guidelines.

The spokesperson also noted that TikTok alerted law enforcement to help get Hilton support.

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In a statement posted to Instagram on Wednesday, Golden Artists Entertainment, who represents Hilton, said it does “not have any additional confirmed information to share regarding Perez Hilton’s condition.”

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“Our focus remains on Perez’s health, recovery, and the privacy of both him and his family during this incredibly difficult time,” the statement added. “Should there be any verified updates appropriate for public release, they will come directly from Dante Rusciolelli at Golden Artists Entertainment.”

If you or someone you know is in crisis and needs help, resources are available. In case of an emergency, please call 911 for immediate help.

For immediate mental health support, call 988. For a directory of support services in your area, visit the Canadian Association for Suicide Prevention.



Learn more about preventing suicide with these warning signs and tips on how to help.