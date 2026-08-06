Despite Trump’s threats, many Canadians don’t want U.S. booze back: survey

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48 comments

  1. Anonymous
    August 7, 2026 at 7:18 am

    Any poll can be steered if the right groups are called. You all know that even those who said they don’t want it back will be the first ones to rush out to buy it, especially if it’s cheaper. These Canadians are nothing but uneducated talk. It embarrasses me.

  2. Hillbilly
    August 7, 2026 at 6:58 am

    Better Orange God than canadian returd anyday

  3. Pizz Water
    August 6, 2026 at 10:28 pm

    @Chris – you forgot the H2SO4 chaser :-)

  4. Go Away
    August 6, 2026 at 10:26 pm

    @Anonymous American – good to know, thank you.

  5. Concerned Canadian!
    August 6, 2026 at 10:11 pm

    With the high cost of living that we currently have I will purchase what is lower priced and if it is a USA brand so be it. A lot of Canadian brands are owned by American groups anyways! Like TIM HORTONS.

  6. Daft
    August 6, 2026 at 9:51 pm

    What’s there that’s worth drinking anymore???
    I haven’t been in North America for 4 years now

  7. Anonymous
    August 6, 2026 at 9:20 pm

    Wish the opposition leader Poilievre would co operate with the government to fight Trump. Why did his MP’s fly first class to meet Trump officials? We need to come together.

  8. Jfk
    August 6, 2026 at 8:45 pm

    Heading down to Tennessee. Cheap whiskey. Cheap gas. Cheap food. Cheap hotel rooms and friendly people.

  9. Anonymous
    August 6, 2026 at 8:06 pm

    This forum is a joke. Some can spew whatever garbage they want and others get everything blocked. Boycott global news.

  10. Joe
    August 6, 2026 at 7:42 pm

    Warren eu be so maga brain washed , dude you need to go back to kindergarten

  11. Joe
    August 6, 2026 at 7:38 pm

    Governor smith of the seperatists party of the wannabe 51 state continues to support trumps agenda and American booze . Governor smith lied when she said she would take American booze off Alberta shelves , instead she ordered more . Governor smith supports trumps America tariffs by not retaliating by removing USA booze from the shelves .

  12. Jeff Owen
    August 6, 2026 at 7:22 pm

    Boycott as many USA products as you can, until that crazy orange man is gone.

  13. Chris
    August 6, 2026 at 7:01 pm

    Dear Anonymous American:
    Works for us. Might I suggest drinking dilute HNO3 while you’re boycotting?Serve it to your entire family! Mix in some 32% H2O2 to really make it fizzy.

  14. Anonymous American
    August 6, 2026 at 6:54 pm

    I am boycotting Canada completely. Won’t travel there anymore or buy any Canadian products. I will stay south of the border.

  15. CR
    August 6, 2026 at 6:17 pm

    Canada has some childish leaders. There is no reason to ban any product from the USA. In fact more competition is better for Canadians, including dairy. Canada needs an adult, not the liberal cult.

  16. Warren S
    August 6, 2026 at 5:54 pm

    This is getting ridiculous. Canada had unfair tarrifs against US dairy while allowing European dairy like cheese into Canada tariff free. Canada has been subsidizing the auto industry in Canada which takes away jobs from the USA. Canada allows cheap lumber from government forests while the USA forestry and have to purchase lumber from private forest owners. Trump finally calls Canada out for these unfair trading practices and Canadians have a fit because they can’t rip off the USA anymore???

  17. Ed
    August 6, 2026 at 5:53 pm

    Buy it all the time 🇺🇸

  18. Klaus K.
    August 6, 2026 at 5:52 pm

    We are shooting in our own foot by taking the US booze off the shelves. We have already paid for it, so why not sell it? BUT we don’t have to order more of that stuff from the Yanks!

  19. Anonymous
    August 6, 2026 at 5:46 pm

    If our “leaders” and the El Bozos crowd are so sure nobody wants US alcohol back on the shelves, put it back and it should not sell. But they know that it will sell like wildfire if they put it back on the shelves, and that would show just how wrong they are. Put up or shut up !!!

  20. Dave Lamont
    August 6, 2026 at 5:35 pm

    I swear by Dionysus’ liver – there’s no need for american alcohol in Canada. There is enough homemade booze for anyone to get from tipsy to skunk-drunk.
    It seems pathetic (that’s just my opinion) to complain about that. That fat orange bastard is destabilizing the world for what? He doesn’t care about climate change, or canadian steel workers, or whether his own people can afford health care.
    Not using american hooch to get drunk is, pretty well, the LEAST thing we can do. Isn’t it?
    from the Everyone can get tipsy on booze from the rest of the world

  21. Vern
    August 6, 2026 at 5:29 pm

    Think it Donald had left NAFTA alone he’d be able to use its provisions to force liquor boards to purchase American liquor.
    Oh well, he wanted this.

  22. Jame
    August 6, 2026 at 5:04 pm

    I too am a donkey. Heeee haaaaaw heeeeee haaaaaaaw

  23. James
    August 6, 2026 at 4:59 pm

    Canada’s booze ban was a choice made by individual provinces and was in response to sweeping illegal tariffs imposed by Donald Trump. He’s lying as usual to suit his purposes. Nothing new here.

  24. Saskatoon joe
    August 6, 2026 at 4:51 pm

    I’m a donkey. Elbows up

  25. Willow
    August 6, 2026 at 4:47 pm

    Put in back on the shelves if Canadians don’t want it they won’t buy it.

  26. J
    August 6, 2026 at 4:38 pm

    Can’t force people too buy product / they don’t want!😞

  27. Anonymous
    August 6, 2026 at 4:36 pm

    Why don’t you just not buy it? Why ban it? All you’re doing is causing hardship for Canadians who ABSOLUTELY NEED A TRADE DEAL WITH THE USA.

  28. L
    August 6, 2026 at 2:47 pm

    We can make are own decision if we want to buy it

  29. Ali
    August 6, 2026 at 2:31 pm

    TDS is treatable. But, enjoying paying more for reduced options. Perhaps Ford can replace all booze with Victory Gin.

  30. AceIbis
    August 6, 2026 at 1:39 pm

    US Liquor should go back on the shelves and let Canadians decide if they want to buy or not. My guess is that sales won’t be strong enough to warrant the previous space they occupied on shelves

  31. Truth
    August 6, 2026 at 1:33 pm

    All of these comments come from fake trollbots

  32. Paul Coker
    August 6, 2026 at 1:14 pm

    Didn’t global news just run this same article with the same poll about 3 weeks ago?
    These polls are made to shape public perception.
    Make a poll on X for Canadians with the same question and you will get entirely different results with thousands more people.

  33. Dumb liberal
    August 6, 2026 at 1:13 pm

    Elbozos up ! Half of Carneys family resides in USA and most of his assets are there….but hey keep voting stupid and watching the Canadian peso drop

  34. Nikki Sudds
    August 6, 2026 at 12:56 pm

    Elbows Up is so childish. Let people buy what they want. A small cohort of Canadians seem to like to tell everyone else where or how to spend their money.

  35. Saskatoon Joe
    August 6, 2026 at 12:54 pm

    I refuse to buy any wine from Canada. It is more expensive than Oregon/California and of lower quality.

  36. Try This
    August 6, 2026 at 12:50 pm

    Fred: American alcohol does not cause cancer. That is a rumour started by MADD.
    I boycott American goods. That includes booze and produce. That is my choice. The provinces should not have a choice, but stock what sells. If we do not buy it, they do not stock it. and Trump cannot complain about that.

  37. Fred
    August 6, 2026 at 12:40 pm

    Sure, bring them back if you want to have cancer. Otherwise, no thanks.

  38. Dennis Brady
    August 6, 2026 at 12:19 pm

    I do, put it back let boomers drink wisers swill

  39. Dexter Ross
    August 6, 2026 at 12:18 pm

    Glad Alberta has American liquor on the shelves. I am still buying Kentucky Bourbon. I never went “Elbows Up”. Think it is a dumb ideology.

  40. Dee Ironside
    August 6, 2026 at 12:13 pm

    Here is a novel concept, if you do not want Yankee booze, then do not buy it. Keep your beliefs off of me. Meddlesome yutz’s

  41. A
    August 6, 2026 at 12:08 pm

    Eby and Ford both at the bottom of the polls. They should think before they use there mouth.

  42. Anonymous
    August 6, 2026 at 12:08 pm

    Short sighted and stupid !!! How about some Chinese beer and liquor, or Mongolian wine ? Canada cannot exist if we become insular or if we get angry and stomp our feet at our strongest and most lucrative trading partner, the USA. Negotiation is the key to getting a good deal with the US, not childish antics and threats of going elsewhere. Carney just does not have the ability to negotiate with Trump and so he stirs up anger with his silly elbows up nonsense and many of you fell for it hook line and sinker.

  43. Dave
    August 6, 2026 at 11:47 am

    A childish policy
    No surprose that intellectually lazy and emotionally unstable Canadians support it

  44. Greg
    August 6, 2026 at 11:35 am

    Keep US alcohol off of our liquor store shelves…you don’t reward a country that treats you like dirt…

  45. me
    August 6, 2026 at 11:26 am

    This is inaccurate. I want good whiskey back.

  46. Ben
    August 6, 2026 at 11:16 am

    I want it back I need some good wine & beer I’m tired of all the overpriced local garbage.

  47. Anonymous
    August 6, 2026 at 11:04 am

    Only MAGA traitors wants it back. Leave!

  48. Bill Pill
    August 6, 2026 at 10:56 am

    I want it back on the shelves

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Canada

Despite Trump’s threats, many Canadians don’t want U.S. booze back: survey

By Uday Rana Global News
Posted August 6, 2026 10:52 am
3 min read
Click to play video: 'American booze back on shelf? Carney, premiers deliberate response to Trump’s new tariffs on Canada'
American booze back on shelf? Carney, premiers deliberate response to Trump’s new tariffs on Canada
WATCH ABOVE: American booze back on shelf? Carney, premiers deliberate response to Trump's new tariffs on Canada – Jul 22, 2026
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In less than two weeks, the Canadian economy could get hit by a fresh round of sweeping tariffs from U.S. President Donald Trump, but despite the mounting threat, new data shows Canadians in seven provinces still don’t want U.S. alcohol back on the shelves.

Nearly seven in 10 (69 per cent) of Canadians in British Columbia, Ontario, Manitoba and the four Atlantic provinces said their provincial governments should keep the restrictions on American alcohol in place, a new survey data released by Abacus Data revealed on Thursday.

Only 19 per cent want American products returned to store shelves, while 11 per cent are unsure, the survey of 1,363 adults added.

Last month, Trump decided to impose 50 per cent tariffs on the vast majority of Canadian goods in response to “discriminatory” measures, including provincial boycotts of American booze. Those measures are set to go into effect on Aug. 19.

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Trump signed three executive orders, each one using a different justification for the new tariff: the provincial and territorial boycotts on American alcohol products, Canada’s retaliatory tariffs on U.S.-made vehicles and auto parts and quotas on American dairy imports under Canada’s supply management system.

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In early 2025, several Canadian provinces removed U.S. alcohol from their shelves in response to Trump’s trade war and threats to make Canada the “51st state.”

“These results suggest provincial governments have considerable public room to keep American alcohol off their shelves,” said Abacus Data CEO David Coletto.

In British Columbia, an overwhelming 72 per cent said they want the ban to stay in place, Abacus Data said.

In Ontario and Atlantic Canada, that figure was at 69 per cent, while it was 63 per cent in Manitoba.

Click to play video: 'Carney defends premiers’ decision to keep U.S. booze off shelves'
Carney defends premiers’ decision to keep U.S. booze off shelves

Opposition to U.S. booze was sharper among Canadians aged 60 and over at 78 per cent, compared to 60 per cent among those between the ages of 30 and 44.

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Canadians are also split along political lines, with more than eight in 10 Canadians identifying as Liberal (83 per cent) and NDP (84 per cent) voters supporting the restrictions.

In contrast, 53 per cent of Canadians identifying as Conservative voters said they support the measures.

Overall, more than half (54 per cent) of Canadians want the restrictions to stay in place until the U.S. removes its tariffs, even if it results in further retaliation from the Trump administration.

Another 19 per cent said the restrictions should stay in place permanently. However, 19 per cent also said provinces should lift those restrictions to ease trade tensions and eight per cent were unsure.

“This is not simply about wine, beer or spirits. The results reflect a broader public instinct that Canada should not reward economic pressure with immediate concessions,” Coletto said.

Recent Ipsos polling conducted exclusively for Global News found that Canadian attitudes towards the U.S. have been souring further since the trade war.

Six in 10 Canadians (60 per cent) say they can never trust the Americans the same way ever again, the poll found.

The Ipsos poll found that 71 per cent Canadians feel that these Canada-U.S. disputes will continue for several years and are not going to be resolved soon.

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