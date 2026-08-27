Police investigate triple vehicle fire in Toronto neighbourhood as arson

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on X

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Police in Toronto say they’re investigating after three vehicles were set on fire in the same neighbourhood overnight.

Around 1:30 a.m. on Thursday, police and firefighters were called to an address in the area of Bellamy Road North and Lawrence Avenue East to respond to the fire.

Get daily National news Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories. Sign up for daily National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

They arrived to find three vehicles engulfed in flames.

Toronto fire said they battled the blaze, knocked down the fire and then handed on the investigation to police.

“This is being treated as a suspected arson,” a Toronto police spokesperson told Global News in a statement. “There were no injuries reported.”

Investigators did not offer any information on who the suspect could be and asked anyone with information or leads to reach out.