Nova Scotia to mark 52 historic African Nova Scotian communities with new signs

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Nova Scotia will soon put up signs marking the 52 historic African Nova Scotian communities across the province.

NDP member Suzy Hansen brought forward the motion in the legislature today, which unanimously passed without debate.

Hansen says the rare moment of unity in the chamber was emotional, and she’s “overjoyed” by the all-party support.

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She says the signs will mark an important step in recognizing the province’s rich African Nova Scotian history, and she looks forward to being able to drive through the province and see signs highlighting Black heritage.

Shelburne, Africville, Cherry Brook, Sydney, and East and North Preston are among the 52 historic Black communities that will be getting signs.

In 1783, about 3,500 Black Loyalists fled the United States at the end of the American Revolution and arrived in Nova Scotia as the first major group of Black settlers to the province.

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The Black Loyalists were offered land, protection and freedom, but they were not given the rations, assistance or fertile land they were promised. Many were forced into work on public roads and in construction.