2 sudden deaths prompt public safety warning from Halifax police

Two sudden deaths and a person found in serious medical distress over the last 24 hours have prompted a public safety warning from Halifax Regional Police.
Police say the Nova Scotia Medical Examiner’s Service is conducting autopsies to determine the cause of death in both incidents.
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A release from police notes that while the investigations are in their early stages, “in the event” that the deaths are determined to be drug-related, police are warning people to be cautious.
Police point out illicit drugs may contain unknown substances, including highly potent opioids, which can increase the risk of overdose or death.
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“If you see someone experiencing an overdose, call 911 immediately,” police add.
“If available, administer naloxone and follow emergency dispatcher instructions until help arrives.”
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