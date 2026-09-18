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Canada

2 sudden deaths prompt public safety warning from Halifax police

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted September 18, 2026 5:19 pm
1 min read
Halifax Regional Police headquarters is shown in Halifax, Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2024. View image in full screen
Halifax Regional Police headquarters is shown in Halifax, Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2024. Darren Calabrese / The Canadian Press
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Two sudden deaths and a person found in serious medical distress over the last 24 hours have prompted a public safety warning from Halifax Regional Police.

Police say the Nova Scotia Medical Examiner’s Service is conducting autopsies to determine the cause of death in both incidents.

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A release from police notes that while the investigations are in their early stages, “in the event” that the deaths are determined to be drug-related, police are warning people to be cautious.

Police point out illicit drugs may contain unknown substances, including highly potent opioids, which can increase the risk of overdose or death.

“If you see someone experiencing an overdose, call 911 immediately,” police add.

“If available, administer naloxone and follow emergency dispatcher instructions until help arrives.”

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