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3 comments

  1. Jack Sawchuk
    September 18, 2026 at 9:02 am

    Carney struck out getting a trade deal with Trump so he breaks out the kneepads with the EU to save face

  2. Dave
    September 18, 2026 at 8:44 am

    They arent very happy with him at the moment
    He seems to have gone rogue as far as some of his announcements arw concerned

  3. Yammy
    September 18, 2026 at 8:41 am

    Carneys priorities are clearly not with Canadians or Canada. Wake up!!!

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Politics

Carney to address Liberal caucus after return from Europe

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 18, 2026 8:25 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Carney embraces EU associate membership proposal for Canada'
Carney embraces EU associate membership proposal for Canada
WATCH ABOVE: Carney embraces EU associate membership proposal for Canada
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Prime Minister Mark Carney is set to address his Liberal caucus in Ottawa on Friday.

The Liberal caucus retreat comes just before the fall sitting of the House of Commons gets underway on Monday.

Among the Liberals’ first bills of the sitting will be legislation to enact the fuel excise tax extension that Carney announced on Sept. 2.

Click to play video: 'Carney says he will sign no new deals with EU until Canada’s Parliament can vote on them'
Carney says he will sign no new deals with EU until Canada’s Parliament can vote on them

On Thursday, Carney returned from Strasbourg, France, where he looked to secure a stronger alliance with Europe focused primarily on trade, defence and people-to-people ties — the latest move in his campaign to reduce Canada’s reliance on the United States.

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European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Wednesday she wants Canada to become the first “associate member” of the European Union.

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In a historic address to the European Parliament on Thursday, Carney said he welcomes von der Leyen’s ambition to see Canada become the first associate member of the EU.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 18, 2026.

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© 2026 The Canadian Press

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