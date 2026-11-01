Carney calls 6 byelections for December in Ontario, Quebec and Saskatchewan

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Prime Minister Mark Carney has announced six by-elections to be held just before the holidays.

The votes will take place Dec. 7 to fill six vacancies caused by the departures of MPs from multiple parties in recent months.

Ontario voters will be deciding who to send to the House of Commons for the ridings of Brantford-Brant South and Scarborough North.

The former was vacated by Conservative MP Larry Brock, who returned to the Crown prosecutor’s office.

The Liberals have put forward certified financial planner Joy O’Donnell, with the Conservatives nominating Brantford’s former mayor Kevin Davis. His nomination caused some criticism after Brock endorsed local pastor Dave Carroll as his successor. Carroll is now planning to run as an independent.

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In Scarborough North, Liberal MP Shaun Chen stepped down, citing health concerns following a car crash in October 2025.

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Next door in Quebec, three ridings are up for grabs.

Rosemont-La Petite-Patrie became vacant when long-time NDP MP Alexandre Boulerice resigned to run for Quebec solidaire in the 2026 provincial election, which he won.

Saint-Hyacinthe-Bagot-Acton, a Bloc Quebecois riding, was previously represented by Simon-Pierre Savard-Tremblay. He also stepped down to run for the Parti Quebecois in the 2026 election and won.

The Liberals have put forward a relatively high-profile candidate in Laurier-Sainte-Marie, the third Quebec riding up for grabs, naming former Desjardins CEO Guy Cormier. The party confirmed his nomination in a news release Sunday. The riding was previously held by Liberal MP and former environment minister Steven Guilbeault, who resigned in August. The Bloc Quebecois have nominated human rights activist Zumretay Arkin, while the NDP have nominated Nima Machouf.

The Prairies will also see a by-election in Yorkton-Melville, which had been held by Conservative MP Cathay Wagantall since the 2015 federal election. She announced this summer she did not plan to run in the next federal election and resigned Aug. 31.

Yorkton Mayor Aaron Kienle has been named as the Liberals’ nominee, with Nelson Pohl representing the Conservatives. The NDP have not yet named a nominee.