Canada echoes U.S. ‘mass casualty event’ warning for Moscow

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The U.S. Embassy in Moscow has issued an alert regarding a threat of a “mass casualty event” at the Tsaritsyno Museum Reserve in Moscow.

In a statement posted to its website, the embassy said the threat is “credible” and advised everyone to avoid the area and avoid crowds.

Global Affairs Canada (GAC) repeated the alert Saturday, warning against all travel to Russia as a result of the conflict with Ukraine and “risk of terrorism.”

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“If you are in Russia, you should consider leaving the country by commercial means. If you remain in Russia, maintain a low profile. Canadians holding Russian citizenship may be subject to call-up for mandatory military service,” the GAC said.

The armed conflict with Ukraine has resulted in military activity within Russia’s borders. The GAC said attacks are most common near the Russian-Ukrainian border, notably in Bryansk, Kursk and Belgorod oblasts, and in the Black Sea region including Rostov Oblast and Krasnodar Krai.

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Government buildings, schools, cultural venues, places of worship, airports and tourist attractions have also become the target of terrorist activity, they said.

Evacuees from Russia-occupied Oleshky crossed into Ukrainian-held territory Saturday as part of a major rescue operation carried out under a ceasefire in the southern Kherson region began early Tuesday.