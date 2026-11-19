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A cyberattack carried out with artificial intelligence targeted the European Union in October, an official in Brussels said on Thursday, and some of the bloc’s digital tools remain offline.

The official did not elaborate on the cyberattack, or say who could have been behind it. It was the first time the 27-member bloc reported a cyberattack using an AI tool.

“AI-assisted tools can be used and especially misused to detect vulnerabilities,” said Thomas Regnier, spokesperson for the European Commission, the executive body of the 27-nation EU.

“Indeed we can confirm that this was done with AI tools,” he added. “We have seen many global cyberattacks recently, and of course no one is immune to this.”

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Regnier said the EU first detected the incident on Oct. 22 and that authorities launched an investigation while also imposing “preventative measures.”

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Politico first reported the incidents. The news site said the attack lasted at least 10 days and affected translation and reimbursement tools as well as databases used for salaries and timesheets. Regnier declined to confirm that report.

“We temporarily took down several applications, and most of them have since then been restored,” Regnier said. So far, however, Regnier said that “we have not detected any evidence of a data breach affecting commission staff as a whole.”

The EU agency CERT-EU oversees the digital security of the bloc’s various institutions, which all together employ about 40,000 people just in Brussels.