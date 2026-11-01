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3 comments

  1. Ben
    November 1, 2026 at 1:19 pm

    Poilievre knows that we are in a trade war with the USA, and all he talks about are typical conservative proposals. Cut taxes, and reduce the deficit by spending on… what? Does Poilievre want to cut health transfers? The military? Infrastructure being built to diversify our non US trade?
    It’s the typical conservative answer to everything. Cut taxes. Reduce spending. Their proposals lack detail and creativity.
    Poilievre should stop playing political games and join Carney in fighting the US. The conservative party should put country before party like Carney has.

  2. Anonymous
    November 1, 2026 at 1:18 pm

    A brick of Canadian butter was $9.49 at the store today.

    A brick of butter is not worth that price.

  3. Anonymous
    November 1, 2026 at 1:16 pm

    Queue economically devoid Liberals praising policies they don’t understand.

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Politics

Ahead of budget, Poilievre urges Carney to end diesel taxes and cut spending

By Sean Previl Global News
Posted November 1, 2026 12:57 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Champagne announces he will table this year’s federal budget on Nov. 5'
Champagne announces he will table this year’s federal budget on Nov. 5
RELATED: Champagne announces he will table this year’s federal budget on Nov. 5 – Oct 20, 2026
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Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is reiterating his call for the federal government to end all taxes on diesel and cut wasteful spending as Prime Minister Mark Carney prepares to unveil his budget Thursday.

“Conservatives are demanding that he (Carney) cut wasteful spending to bring down deficits, inflation and taxes so Canadians can afford a good life,” Poilievre said during a news conference Sunday.

He went on to cite data from the Parliamentary Budget Officer, who projected $733 billion in additional debt in the next five years. That includes a $63.3-billion deficit in the 2026-27 fiscal year, down from a forecast $71.8 billion in the PBO’s June outlook.

In a letter, Poilievre urged Carney to reduce the cost of government. He wrote this should include cutting bureaucracy, wasteful foreign aid, and cancelling the ALTO high-speed rail project between Toronto and Quebec City.

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The leader of the official opposition also called on Carney to “keep your promised debt anchors,” urging the prime minister to reduce the deficit until the budget is balanced.

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The PBO has predicted the government will not meet its fiscal anchor of maintaining a declining deficit-to-GDP ratio; instead, the office expects the measure to rise in 2027-28 and 2029-30.

“This budget should be judged against his promise to Canadians,” Poilievre said.

Poilievre also called for the elimination of federal taxes on diesel until Canada Day and for Ottawa to suspend the GST on fuel until summer and scrap what he called the Fuel Standard Tax.

Earlier this week, the federal government unveiled its title and theme for the upcoming budget, which Finance Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne’s office said reflects a period of “profound change and uncertainty.”

Titled “MASTERS OF OUR DESTINY: BUDGET 2026,” Champagne’s office said the title was inspired by the 1962 Quebec electoral campaign of then-premier Jean Lesage.

The note from Champagne’s office said the slogan at the time was “a defining expression during a moment of profound change and uncertainty,” as the Lesage government was planning to build up hydroelectric resources and institutions that would support the economy.

Ottawa’s latest budget comes as Carney’s government continues to rework Canada’s economy and trade relationships to reduce reliance on the U.S., amid ongoing tariffs and trade tensions.

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As Poilievre outlined his demands Sunday, Carney released a statement saying he had a “good conversation” with President Donald Trump and the teams from both countries were going to work in the coming weeks towards a “mutually beneficial” trade deal.

with files from Global News’ Ariel Rabinovitch and The Canadian Press

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