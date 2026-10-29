Budget 2026 title and theme focus on Canada’s sovereignty, minister reveals

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The federal government has released the title and theme for its upcoming budget set to be tabled on Nov. 5, which the finance minister’s office says reflects a period of “profound change and uncertainty.”

Finance Minister François-Philippe Champagne posted on social media Thursday morning revealing the title “MASTERS OF OUR DESTINY: BUDGET 2026,” with the cover of the budget document, showing power lines suspended over a forested valley landscape.

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Champagne’s office also released a statement explaining the significance of the chosen theme and title.

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It was inspired by the 1962 Quebec electoral campaign of then-premier Jean Lesage, where the slogan was “Maîtres chez Nous,” loosely translated to “Masters of Our Own House.”

The note from Champagne’s office says the slogan at the time was “a defining expression during a moment of profound change and uncertainty,” as the Lesage government was planning to build up hydroelectric resources and institutions that would support the economy.

“Today, Canada faces a moment of profound change. Trade relationships are redefined. Old alliances are being tested. The forces reshaping the world are challenging our economy, our sovereignty and our sense of who we are,” the note said.

“Through Budget 2026, we reinforce that we are masters of our destiny. That we build our economic strength. That we are there for Canadians. That we defend what makes us Canadians.”

It added: “That is the ambition at the heart of Budget 2026: Maîtres chez nous. Masters of our destiny.”

Ottawa’s latest budget comes as Prime Minister Mark Carney‘s government has been focused for over a year on rewiring Canada’s economy and trade relationships in order to reduce reliance on a more volatile United States.

U.S. tariffs and trade tensions continue to impact Canada’s economy and job market, while geopolitical conflicts lead to rising oil and gas prices and pose a risk that inflation could continue to rise as a result.