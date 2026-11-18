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The City of Richmond has voted not to allow a supervised consumption site in the municipality.

At a Nov. 9 council meeting, Richmond City Council adopted a motion confirming that the city will not “pursue, initiate, study, plan for or advance the establishment of a supervised consumption site in Richmond.”

At the meeting, it stopped short of approving a motion by Coun. Sheldon Starrett to ban them entirely on both public and private property.

“It does nothing to help people who are overdosing at home,” Starrett said.

“And I think we need more drug education… around prevention and education and we do also need treatment services to get those who have drug addiction, get them into treatment, get them detox and get them support.”

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In February 2024, the then-council adopted a motion directing staff to examine the possibility of establishing a supervised consumption site near Richmond Hospital.

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Hundreds of people showed up to protest after two nights of heated hearings that required at least one person to be escorted out by RCMP, and calls for calm from then-Mayor Malcom Brodie.

Following the 2024 motion, Vancouver Coastal Health (VCH) confirmed that it would not pursue a stand-alone supervised consumption site in Richmond, but decisions regarding their establishment and operation fall under VCH, the province and the federal government.

2:00 More protests over Richmond’s safe consumption site proposal process

“Who knows what the future holds, but with the community and the city not in favour of even discussing it, it’s hard to imagine how it would proceed,” Richmond Mayor Rob Howard said.