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It’s all French to Premier Doug Ford, who is sheepishly hoping the public will excuse his shaky attempt to speak en français, after a video of him addressing a Montreal crowd went viral.

“It’s a little rougher than I thought,” Ford told reporters Tuesday.

“I was as nervous as anything, practising four lines, but it was a very warm welcome in Quebec,” he said.

The premier was in Montreal on Tuesday to promote stronger trade ties between the province and Quebec in the face of the trade war with the United States.

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But it was his French during his address to the Chamber of Commerce of Metropolitan Montreal that drew the most attention.

“Oh, I’m really messing this one up,” Ford told the Chamber after stumbling through some French lines. Share this on X Click to share quote on X: "Oh, I'm really messing this one up," Ford told the Chamber after stumbling through some French lines.

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The premier’s show of bilingualism drew the attention of Duolingo, a popular language learning app. The account for the app replied, “I definitely didn’t teach him this…” on a video posted to social media of Ford’s speech.

Critics of the Ford government told reporters they didn’t find it funny that the premier of Canada’s largest province is unable to speak French, an official language.

“It’s actually not something to laugh about,” said Interim Liberal Leader John Fraser.

Fraser, who also admitted that he too is not entirely fluent in French, said that at least he takes his weekly lessons seriously. ‘It’s important as a legislator to be able to do it,’ he said.

NDP Leader Marit Stiles said the “very significant” Francophone community in Ontario should expect their premier to know “basic phrases”.

“I wish he would practice a little more. I didn’t think it was particularly funny; I just thought it was kind of embarrassing,” she said.