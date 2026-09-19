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1 comment

  1. U KNOW IT
    September 19, 2026 at 5:45 pm

    LOOKS LIKE TRAININGS GOING WELL

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Canada

Flight training school says 2 killed in plane crash near Kisbey, Sask.

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted September 19, 2026 4:46 pm
1 min read
The Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB) has deployed a team of investigators to the site of a small aircraft accident near Kisbey, Sask., in the southeastern part of the province.  View image in full screen
The Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB) has deployed a team of investigators to the site of a small aircraft accident near Kisbey, Sask., in the southeastern part of the province. . Submitted/Chenoa McArthur
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Two people have been killed in a small aircraft accident near Kisbey, Sask., according to a Manitoba-based pilot training school.

Harv’s Air said a Cessna 172 was on a flight from Regina to Steinbach, Man. via Carlyle, Sask. on a night flight but did not arrive as scheduled.

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB) said the plane was reported overdue around 10:30 a.m. Friday. The aircraft was located later that evening by search and rescue crews.

A statement from Harv’s Air president, Adam Penner, confirmed both occupants of the aircraft were found deceased.

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“The entire Harv’s Air family is shocked and saddened by this tragedy. Both pilots had close ties to their fellow students and instructors. We extend our deepest condolences to family and friends,” he wrote.

“Harv’s Air is working closely with the Transportation Safety Board, Transport Canada, and the RCMP to investigate the cause.”

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A witness from the area said she watched searchers fly overhead looking for the crash site Friday evening.

I’m looking out the vehicle and I’m trying to drive safely. And then, I pull over, I pull out my binoculars and he’s got the tail. He’s got it open. And then I see two guys — two orange things — jump out. And they’re coming down like this. I’m like, ‘Those are parachutes,” said Chenoa McArthur.

“I see the orange smoke, like the orange smoke starts to build at the top of the hills. And I’m, like, ‘They located something.'”

The TSB deployed a team of investigators to the site on Saturday, which is located in southeast Saskatchewan.

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