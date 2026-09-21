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Canada

Officer, 10 others hurt after fire breaks out in Mississauga apartment building

By Aaron D'Andrea Global News
Posted September 21, 2026 8:56 am
1 min read
A Peel Regional Police logo is seen in Ottawa, on Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby. View image in full screen
A Peel Regional Police logo is seen in Ottawa, on Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby. SC
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A police officer and 10 people were hurt early Monday morning after a fire broke out at an apartment building in Mississauga.

Peel Regional Police said it was called around 3:38 a.m. for reports of a fire near Inverhouse Drive and Lakeshore Road West. Police said the fire broke out in the hallway of a building.

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One officer was taken to hospital with minor injuries, while 10 residents were being treated for smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire is not known.

An investigation is underway.

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