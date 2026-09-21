Presley Gerber, Cindy Crawford’s son, dead at 27

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Presley Gerber, the son of supermodel Cindy Crawford, died Sunday at the age of 27, a family representative said in a statement.

Gerber died at a “rehab facility,” according to online records from the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner, viewed by Global News.

No cause of death or further details were shared as an autopsy has not yet been completed.

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“The family is asking for privacy during this very difficult and painful time,” the representative for Gerber’s mother Crawford, father Rande Gerber and sister Kaia Gerber told People.

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Gerber had been vocal about his struggles with mental health and started a series on Instagram called “Mental Health Mondays,” where he sparked conversations “about the stuff most people hide.”

In November 2025, Gerber took to Instagram, writing, “It’s been a minute since I’ve posted — I had to step back and take care of my own mental health for a bit. But I’m coming back soon — stronger, clearer, more intentional than ever.”

“When I started Mental Health Mondays, the goal was to spark real conversations about the stuff most people hide. It’s been incredible seeing how far that message has spread and how many people it’s helped,” he wrote. “I’m proud that something I created has inspired others and started a bigger movement around openness and healing.”

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Gerber spoke about his mental health and struggles with substance abuse during a February 2023 appearance on the Studio 22 podcast.

“Having struggled with mental health, depression and some other things that come along with that, I think that whether I help one person or a hundred people get out of that place that I was in at one point in my life, that’s all I need to do,” he said.

“It is such a big part of my life. It’s a 24/7 job, and there’s so much to it,” Gerber said of his mental health. “That’s really what I want to do: help people, whether you’re depressed, you’re struggling with something that is having a negative effect on your body. I mean it could be anything, and there’s no judgment.”

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“I’ve seen a lot of stuff and I’ve learned a lot of things. What I hope I can do is have made the mistakes for some other people, so they don’t have to make the same mistakes that I made,” he added.

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In an interview with Vogue magazine in August, Gerber’s sister Kaia spoke about her brother and his struggle with addiction, saying, “When something like that happens in a family, it kind of levels everyone. I think that’s also why I started to self-​identify as the easy one and never wanted to ask for help. Because it felt like too much to have two children who were needing.”

“My parents for most of our lives were very, very private and didn’t share anything — and now we have this absolute teacher, my brother, who says, ‘I’m gonna be very human for everyone,'” Kaia added of her brother opening up about his struggles. “There’s only so much you can hide from the world. And trying to put a lid on something just makes the person feel like you’re ashamed of them.”

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In July, Crawford wished her son happy birthday on Instagram and shared two throwback photos, writing, “Happy birthday @PreslyGerber. I’m so proud of the man you’ve become, but I’ll always see you as my little boy! Love you.”

If you or someone you know is in crisis and needs help, resources are available. In case of an emergency, please call 911 for immediate help.

For immediate mental health support, call 988. For a directory of support services in your area, visit the Canadian Association for Suicide Prevention.



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Learn more about preventing suicide with these warning signs and tips on how to help.