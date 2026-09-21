Trump says he wants potash from Belarus for ‘subtantially less’ than Canada

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21 comments

  1. Ben
    September 21, 2026 at 1:20 pm

    @Roy Stephenson. Your intelligence far exceeds mine. My response was tailored perfectly to respond to the fool comment. 🤷‍♂️

  2. Gord L
    September 21, 2026 at 1:19 pm

    Trump is desperately trying to scare Canada into bending the knee and becoming a vassal state. Good thing we have a PM with a backbone. If Poilievre had won the last election he’d have run to Washington to kiss the ring. Keep in mind that this deal with Belarus is likely fake. Belarus produces potash, but it is already selling to customers on the world market and doesn’t have enough excess capacity to satisfy U.S. demand. In fact, Belarus doesn’t produce enough potash to satisfy U.S. demand. That makes it unlikely that the U.S. could displace Canadian potash based on Belarus purchases and likely not at a 53% savings over Canadian prices.

  3. Noskiningame
    September 21, 2026 at 1:17 pm

    We could crank up the trade war… Invite President XI to stop by Ottawa when he’s done in Washington

  4. Anonymous
    September 21, 2026 at 1:06 pm

    hmm, what could go wrong. a guy making a deal with communists over allies , same guy that bankrupts casino’s……
    if tramp farts those that support hmm would think it a beautiful snell.

  5. Anonymous
    September 21, 2026 at 1:03 pm

    @ Leaving Canada – bye.

  6. Anonymous
    September 21, 2026 at 1:02 pm

    Trump says the US is making a deal to buy potash from a country that does not have enough to meet their needs.

    Oh, and the US has won the war with Iran again. The US controls the Strait of Hormuz. It’s open.

  7. Leaving Canada
    September 21, 2026 at 1:00 pm

    It’s amusing to see Global news tout low freedom index scores when it comes to Belarus. Yet somehow it’s ok for Canada to cozy up to China who had a score of 9.
    Canada is a giant double standard country.
    12 years ago Canada productivity was on par with the US. We’re now 40% below the US. And we can’t even acknowledge that reality yet lol. Our own stubborn stupidity is proving to be the final nail in the coffin for this once great country.

  8. Poor America
    September 21, 2026 at 12:58 pm

    Wow supporting the closest Russian ally who hosts troops while attacking Ukraine. The world will be a better place when Trump has no power.

  9. anonymous
    September 21, 2026 at 12:56 pm

    Trump lying again

  10. Roy stephenson
    September 21, 2026 at 12:55 pm

    Ben, everyone who posts on here already figured out your intelligence level no need to reiterate the fact.

  11. The Decade of Disaster continues
    September 21, 2026 at 12:54 pm

    Carney failed to make a deal and now the U.S. Will take it business elsewhere, dumping Liberal Canada like the Parsley on a Truck Stop Platter.

    Way to go Carney, maybe we can sell our goods to some Third World dump that won’t pay us anything for it

  12. Anonymous
    September 21, 2026 at 12:52 pm

    Lukashenko says all of Belarussian potash production for 2026 is already contracted to other countries.

  13. Larry liberal
    September 21, 2026 at 12:43 pm

    Elbows up clowns . First Greenland and now being praised by liberals, aluminum from elsewhere, oil from Venezuela and soon to be potash for cheaper from Belarus . No big deal it’s only 53 percent of Canadas potash that goes (or was going ) to USA .
    Carney is a master negotiator! Life is cheaper here thanks to him . Meanwhile that big dictator finding better deals for his country while we cozy up to ….well a dictatorship in the CCP. Soon the chugs will be leveraging their new land handouts against Canada threatening to give resources to China . Eby also a genius !
    Oops I’m late for my MAID consultation.

  14. Ben
    September 21, 2026 at 12:37 pm

    @Roy Stephenson. There is inadequate infrastructure to ship potash from Belarus. The EU/Canada have more than adequate infrastructure in order to trade. That’s the difference, and anyone with a scintilla of knowledge about logistics would realize that. Look on a map, research Belarus, and do some research instead of using the term fool.

  15. Ben Dover
    September 21, 2026 at 12:29 pm

    First Trump gets a deal to buy Aluminum from Venezuela, now potash from Belarus
    that’s what you get when you try to screw people around.
    18 months of Carney no trade deals except spy cars from China.
    “Elbows up suckers”

  16. Try This
    September 21, 2026 at 12:29 pm

    Who cares about the political spin? It is hard to believe that there is infrastructure to import the tonnage of potash that the US needs from Eastern Europe. And what that shipping would cost… This is just more posturing by Trump. When he and ‘Nutty’ attacked Iran, causing the strait to shut down, that supply chain was broken. He puts pressure on himself every time he moves.

  17. Roy stephenson
    September 21, 2026 at 12:26 pm

    @Ben
    Hilarious !
    But Carney can chase trade contracts in Europe. Those shipping costs wouldn’t negate those deals right ?
    No fool like an old fool !!!

  18. Ben
    September 21, 2026 at 12:12 pm

    Hilarious! The shipping costs would negate this deal. Wonderful that Trump is supporting Putin’s friend in Belarus. One dictator supporting another! Trump is just hot air and bluster!

  19. Qbit
    September 21, 2026 at 12:11 pm

    Hands and knees, face flat on the bed, it’s called the carnhole position

  20. Hahahahahah
    September 21, 2026 at 12:04 pm

    Ankles up

  21. Anonymous
    September 21, 2026 at 12:03 pm

    Elbows up!

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Economy

Trump says he wants potash from Belarus for ‘subtantially less’ than Canada

By Uday Rana Global News
Posted September 21, 2026 11:48 am
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Saskatchewan potash, uranium and oil would be plentiful to US if trade deal gets done: Premier Moe'
Saskatchewan potash, uranium and oil would be plentiful to US if trade deal gets done: Premier Moe
WATCH ABOVE: Saskatchewan potash, uranium and oil would be plentiful to US if trade deal gets done: Premier Moe – Aug 26, 2026
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The U.S. is working on a deal with Belarus to replace the potash it receives from Canada for “substantially less,” U.S. President Donald Trump said.

“The United States is working on a massive Deal with respect to the purchase of Potash from Belarus,” Trump said on his social media platform Truth Social.

“The pricing would be for substantially less than we are currently paying to Canada, very good news for our Farmers and Ranchers. Thank you for your attention to this matter!” Trump added.

European officials have called Belarus an “accomplice” to Russia’s war in Ukraine and earlier this year, Belarus launched joint drills with Russia to practice the use of nuclear weapons that Moscow has stationed in the territory of its neighbor and ally.

Potash consists of minerals and chemicals that contain potassium and is a vital input used for manufacturing fertilizers. It is used to support plant growth, increase crop yield and disease resistance, and enhance water preservation.

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Canada is the leading exporter of potash in the world.

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The U.S. imports 79 per cent of its potash from Canada, according to the U.S Geological Survey. Russia, accounting for 11 per cent of U.S. potash imports, is a distant second while Belarus is in fourth place with three per cent.

“No substitutes exist” for potash in the agriculture industry, the USGS says, making it a critical implement for food security.

Trade talks collapsed between Canada and the United States last month after Ottawa walked away from the negotiating table in response to last-minute terms that Prime Minister Mark Carney says the U.S. demanded, including restrictions on Canada entering into new trade deals with other countries.

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Since then, Trump has escalated his economic attacks against Canada, imposing multiple rounds of tariffs as well as import restrictions.

Belarus is “authoritarian state,” where “elections are openly rigged and civil liberties are severely restricted,” according to Washington, D.C.-based nonprofit group Freedom House, which releases annual reports on the state of democracy around the world.

“Security forces have violently assaulted and arbitrarily detained journalists and ordinary citizens who challenge Alyaksandr Lukashenka’s regime,” the group says about Belarus.

Belarus scored seven out of 100 on the think tank’s freedom index. Canada scored 97.

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