Labour law changes are the ‘sunlight’ collective bargaining needs: minister

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Jobs Minister Patty Hajdu says the Liberals’ proposed changes to the Canada Labour Code would bring some much-needed “sunlight” to collective bargaining in federally regulated sectors.

Hajdu tells The Canadian Press that one of the most consequential parts of the sweeping economic legislation tabled Monday looks to give the public a better sense of what’s happening when negotiations turn sour.

Jobs Minister Patty Hajdu says one of the most consequential proposed changes to the Canada Labour Code in the government’s new legislation is a special mediator role that will file a public report on sticking points in acrimonious negotiations.

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That “sunlight” will help parties focus on getting a deal at the table, she says.

2:22 Liberals to propose major labour code changes

The Liberals are proposing to install a special mediator who would document both sides’ arguments and publish a report to identify where the sticking points are in a labour dispute before talks break down.

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Hajdu says there are times in negotiations when employers or unions refuse to bargain in good faith and instead wait for the government to intervene.

She says making that report public would help put the responsibility for reaching a deal back on the parties and reduce the need for the government to get involved.

Labour leaders have come out strongly this week against other proposals in the bill that they believe would compromise workers’ rights to strike.