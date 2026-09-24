Former soldier shot near synagogue was suing military for $1M over vaccination policy

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The former infantry soldier who died following a gun battle with police outside an Ontario synagogue was suing the military for $1 million for discharging him over his refusal to vaccinate, according to court records.

Documents obtained by Global News show that Sean Ward was a corporal based at CFB Edmonton when he declined the COVID-19 vaccine on “religious grounds” and was deemed “unsuitable for further military service.”

“He has served honorably for almost 5 years,” according to the law suit filed in Federal Court that claimed he had incurred $140,000 in financial losses following his dismissal for violating the military’s vaccination policy.

“He was told no exemption to receiving the injections would be made. Mr Ward did not accept the injections. He was subject to the remedial measures outlined in the Directives and he was released under a category of 5(f)—unsuitable for further military service.”

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The case claims Ward and other plaintiffs suffered “permanent psychological, physical and emotional trauma,” post-traumatic stress disorder and “loss of trust in others” as a result of their military discharge.

The profile of the plaintiff in the 2023 court case exactly matches that of the gunman who opened fire on police in Belleville, Ont. on Sunday night near a synagogue where worshippers were observing Yom Kippur, the holiest evening of the Jewish faith.

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The 29-year-old identified by police as the suspect had joined the Canadian Armed Forces in July 2017 and was a corporal when he was released in June 2022 without ever having deployed overseas.

Sources have told Global News that Ward spouted COVID-19 conspiracy theories while he was a member of the Princess Patricia’s Canadian Light Infantry. One of the sources said he also repeated antisemitic memes.

Conspiracy theories circulated widely during the pandemic, as extremist groups and foreign adversaries exploited the global health crisis to blame Jews, immigrants and government officials, according to Canadian intelligence reports.

Police have not said whether Ward was targeting the synagogue when he showed up with a shotgun and exchanged fire with an officer stationed nearby in an unmarked car, nor have they commented on his suspected motives.

But the court documents suggest he had grievances with the government over his dismissal, claiming in the law suit that vaccines were “harmful injections” that amounted to a violation of his “bodily autonomy.”

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The government has denied the allegations, arguing the case should be thrown out and that vaccination was “safe, effective, and accepted as part of a proper response to the pandemic.”

“The COVID-19 pandemic was a fundamental threat to the lives of Canadians, the Canadian economy, and the ability of the CAF to carry out its mandate,” according to the statement of defence.

“Vaccination forms a key component in protecting the health of CAF members and employees of the Department of National Defence and carrying out the CAF’s mandate.”

The lawyer handling the case against the military has not responded to requests for comment.

Canada’s Jewish community has faced a wave of antisemitic hatred and violence over the past three years that has been marked by assaults, threats, arsons, and shootings.

Police have disrupted at least four recent terrorist plots directed at Jews. Ontario Solicitor General Michael Kerzner said police action in Belleville had prevented a “massacre in the making.”

When Ward approached the Sons of Jacob Synagogue with a shotgun on Sunday, a police officer was posted outside because congregants had reported a suspicious vehicle a week earlier.

Gunfire erupted at about 7 p.m., according to police. A second officer then arrived and Ward was wounded during an exchange of fire. He died in hospital on Monday night.

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One of the police officers, Const. Jeff Smith, also suffered gunshot wounds and remains in hospital. A GoFundMe page for the officer has already raised more than $500,000.

“He is the best man I know,” his wife wrote in a social media post. “He is a man of integrity…And right now, he is fighting.”

Stewart.Bell@globalnews.ca