Crombie proposes subway extension into Mississauga in election bid

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Mississauga mayoral hopeful Bonnie Crombie is pitching the idea of extending Toronto’s subway network into her city, hoping that, if she wins, she can convince Premier Doug Ford to fund the plan.

Unveiling her transit proposals on Thursday, Crombie said she wanted to see Line 2 extended westward from Kipling Station into downtown Mississauga, with a stop at Square One via Sherway Gardens.

“For the first time, residents should ultimately be able to board the subway in Mississauga and ride directly into Toronto,” Crombie wrote.

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“Toronto has already directed planning work on a possible Line 2 extension from Kipling to Sherway Gardens. The Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) is also planning for a new western maintenance and storage facility needed to accommodate future Line 2 growth and expansion.”

Crombie served as Mississauga mayor from 2014 to 2024, leaving the post to become leader of the Ontario Liberal Party.

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She is running against incumbent Carolyn Parrish, as well as councillors Alvin Tedjo and Dipika Damerla and several other candidates to take control of city council.

Tedjo’s campaign said a subway extension may be a “dream worth pursuing” but stressed a better relationship “with the province to secure the support and funding needed to make it happen” must be the first step.

Premier Ford, who campaigned in the 2025 snap election against Crombie’s Liberals, has made it clear he does not want her to win the Mississauga election and called for Parrish to be re-elected.

Global News also contacted Parrish and Damerla’s campaigns for comment.