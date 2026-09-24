Miss Jamaica files lawsuit against Miss Universe Organization over stage fall

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Miss Universe Jamaica Gabrielle Henry is opening up about the moment she tumbled off the stage after a misstep during the Miss Universe 2025 competition.

In a sit-down interview with ABC News’ Deborah Roberts, Henry shared details of the incident and why she is now suing the Miss Universe Organization.

In video shared to social media of the Nov. 19, 2025 incident, Henry took the stage during the preliminary evening gown round in an orange gown and high heels.

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Henry can be seen walking across the stage and posing, but as she moves toward the left of the stage, it appears she steps off the edge of the runway and face plants.

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People in the audience can be seen jumping up from their seats to check on the contestant after her fall.

Henry described the fall as “one of the most traumatizing things” in the interview that aired Thursday on Good Morning America.

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“I would not wish it on my worst enemy,” Henry added.

Henry described the fall as “an out-of-body experience” and a “sense of disassociation from oneself.”

She revealed that she suffered a brain bleed due to the fall as well as facial and back injuries.

“It took me so long to get back to that place where I said, this is my body, this is who I am, I’m still here,” she said.

Henry said she was instructed to look at the cameras as she walked on the stage during the evening gown round.

“I was following what we had rehearsed. I stopped when I was told to stop, I looked at the cameras and then when I was instructed to go, I turned to the left, which I was told to do. And in that moment is when those dreams shattered,” she said.

She said that she lost consciousness and had no recollection of the fall.

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“The first memory I have is that of waking up to my mother who was looking down on me,” she added. “It was the first time I have ever seen my mother look so concerned. As soon as I saw my mom, I blacked out again.”

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Henry was rushed to the Paolo Rangsit Hospital in Thailand and was admitted to intensive care.

“In the initial stages, Miss Universe was quite present and did provide support while in Thailand,” Henry shared. “However, following my return in Jamaica, I have not had much feedback from them as it pertains to covering my medical expenses, which are still ongoing.”

She said that she knows “for a fact I did not trip” and believes the fall “could have been avoided.”

“I think that proper measures could have and should have been put in place,” Henry added. “It was the responsibility of those who had organized the stage, who had put in the lighting to ensure that the protective mechanisms were also there, that the hole was barricaded or covered.”

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Henry is suing the Miss Universe Organization and its parent companies, JKN Legacy Inc. and Legacy Holding Group USA, for negligence, negligent hiring, retention and supervision; and both negligent and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

“I don’t think anybody assumes the responsibility that they could be basically almost killed walking on stage at a Miss Universe Organization pageant,” Henry’s lawyer, Joseph Ciaccio told ABC News during the interview.

“I believe all the women there entrust the organization to have their well-being in mind to keep them safe to the best of their ability and take what in this instance would have been very simple steps to keep Gabrielle safe.”

Global News has reached out to the Miss Universe Organization for further comment on the lawsuit, but has not received a response.