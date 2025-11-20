Miss Universe contestant rushed to hospital after falling off stage

Send this page to someone via email

The Miss Universe 2025 competition was barely underway when one contestant tumbled off the stage after a single misstep.

In video shared to social media of the Nov. 19 incident, Miss Jamaica Gabrielle Henry took the stage during the preliminary evening gown round in an orange gown and high heels.

Henry, 28, can be seen walking across the stage and posing, but as she moves toward the left of the stage, it appears she steps off the edge of the runway and face plants.

People in the audience can be seen jumping up from their seats to check on the contestant after her fall.

In another video posted on social media, Henry is shown being carried away on a stretcher.

Momento de tensión en #MissUniverse 2025#GabrielleHenry, Miss #Jamaica, sufrió una fuerte caída durante su presentación y tuvo que ser retirada en camilla del escenario. Hasta el momento se desconoce su estado de salud.#Oaxaca #twitteroax #Noticias pic.twitter.com/CwN1xSOvbM — La Onda Oaxaca (@LaondaOaxaca) November 19, 2025

Story continues below advertisement

Henry was rushed to the Paolo Rangsit Hospital in Thailand and is not suffering from any life-threatening injuries, the Miss Universe Jamaica organization said in a statement on Instagram.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“The Miss Universe Jamaica Organization wishes to advise the public that Dr. Gabrielle Henry, Miss Universe Jamaica 2025, experienced a fall from the main stage during the evening gown round of the preliminary competition ahead of this weekend’s Miss Universe Finals in Thailand,” the statement began.

“We kindly ask everyone to stay upbeat, lift her in prayer, and send positive thoughts as she receives the necessary medical care,” her team continued, noting that medical professionals were continuing to “conduct tests to ensure her full recovery.”

Miss Universe Organization president Raul Rocha also shared an update on Henry after visiting her in the hospital.

“I would like to share with the Miss Universe family that are concerned for the health of our Miss Universe Jamaica that at 12:00 a.m. Bangkok time, that I have just left the hospital where she is being treated,” Rocha wrote on Instagram.

“I was there with her family and her, and thankfully, there are no broken bones and she is under good care. She will remain under observation for the rest of the night and we will remain in touch with her family to support her.”

Story continues below advertisement

“Our prayers go out for her prompt recovery,” he added.

Henry’s fall comes two days after Miss Universe judge Omar Harfouch resigned from the pageant’s jury days before the competition was set to begin.

Harfouch alleged that the 30 finalists were pre-selected by an “impromptu jury” and announced his withdrawal before expressing his “profound confusion and concern.”

The Miss Universe Organization (MUO) issued a statement following Harfouch’s allegations against the pageant, claiming that his published statements “incorrectly suggested that an unauthorized or impromptu jury had been formed and that the official judges had been excluded from the selection of finalists.”

The organization also threatened to take legal action against Harfouch if he continued to associate himself with the pageant.

In response to the organization, Harfouch went on to “formally warn all past and current judges” that “from this moment forward, participation in the final jury of Miss Universe may legally implicate them in an act of global-scale fraud.”