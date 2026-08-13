Jan 6. rioter found guilty of assault for ‘stroking’ woman’s hair on train

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A Jan. 6 rioter who was pardoned by U.S President Donald Trump was found guilty Wednesday of assault after he sat behind a woman on public transport, touched her hair, and posted the interaction on social media.

Bryan Betancur was found guilty in a Washington, D.C., Superior Court of one count of simple assault for the February incident on the Metro at the NOMA-Gallaudet station in the D.C. area.

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“While on the train, the defendant recorded himself stroking the victim’s hair,” according to a news release from the United States Attorney’s Office.

“Seconds later, he posted the video to his X account,” it added.

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According to NBC News reports, during court proceedings, the judge said touching a woman’s hair and recording it was “just a creepy thing to do.” The victim, who testified in court, said she thinks about the incident every single day when she rides the Metro and that it has changed how she feels about being in public, the U.S. news outlet added.

The defendant was arrested on March 12 and released on conditions that included a stay-away order from the Metro. Following the defendant’s re-arrest for unrelated charges, the defendant was held pending trial.

Speaking on the outcome of Betancur’s bench trial, U.S. Attorney Pirro said, “Today’s verdict underscores our commitment to protecting the safety and dignity of every passenger who relies on our public transit system.”

“No crime is too small when it involves a person’s sense of security.”

The maximum sentence for the charge, which is classified as a misdemeanour, is 180 days, 125 of which Betancur had already served after a judge ordered that he be held in jail over an alleged bail violation, local NBC affiliate 4Washington reported in April.

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His sentencing hearing is scheduled for Thursday afternoon.

Betancur was one of the 1,600 people pardoned by Trump for their involvement in the Jan. 6, 2021, riots at the U.S. Capitol.

He is facing a stalking charge in Washington, D.C., for entering a event and making an antisemitic gesture towards a female victim, then waiting for her outside the premises, following her, and yelling slurs until the she was able to walk away.

Betancur stands accused of livestreaming himself stalking the victim around the U.S. Supreme Court building, mentioning her by name and that he was looking for her, according to the The Metropolitan Police Department.

He also has additional assault and battery charges in Arlington, Va., stemming from an incident in which he is accused of livestreaming himself touching a woman’s hair on the train.

The FBI had previously identified Betancur as a “self-professed white supremacist who has made statements to law enforcement officers that he is a member of several white supremacy organizations,” and said he has voiced violent ideations to police, including his desire to carry out a school shooting and his desire to run people over with a vehicle.

During the insurrection, he was on parole for fourth-degree burglary charges and wearing an ankle monitor. He was sentenced to jail time for his involvement but was later pardoned.