As Trump mulls diesel export ban, what would it mean for Canada?

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8 comments

  1. Anonymous
    September 23, 2026 at 4:39 pm

    Ben, you seem to think products hit shelves in Canada with rainbow propulsion.

    If diesel prices rise, the US can withstand it more than Canada.

    You go to a bank and tell them you want to bring aluminium can manufacturing back to Canada and see how they laugh you out of their offices.

  2. Anonymous
    September 23, 2026 at 4:36 pm

    How many Liberal brownshirts are here? One is too many.

    Gas expert – lmfao.

  3. Gas expert
    September 23, 2026 at 4:03 pm

    Go for it trump…..and destroy your country….silly little fool!!!

  4. Ben
    September 23, 2026 at 3:54 pm

    In the short term, if the ban is applied to Canada, diesel prices would rise in some regions. In the USA, diesel prices will fall in some regions, but may rise in others. In the long term though, the USA in all regions will wind up paying the world price. Really this is a desperate move though and very risky, likely to bring more uncertainty which investors don’t like.

  5. Anonymous
    September 23, 2026 at 3:41 pm

    @Anonymous the only issue is it would take somebody with a big set to actually cut off all exports to the US, but we have a PM without any. Cave-in Carney just keeps talking but not producing anything. Not that he should have signed the deal from the minimal info that’s been released.

    The real issue is cutting off the US would likely bankrupt half the Canadian-based businesses as well as half of the households out there. Yes the market would eventually stabilize, but not before the majority of Canadians go broke. Imagine diesel at $5/litre, gas at $4, and a 50% further increase on groceries……

  6. donnie
    September 23, 2026 at 3:33 pm

    Moron Trumpty knows he cant win the war he started, so now he’s going to screw American businesses

  7. Itsme
    September 23, 2026 at 3:32 pm

    @Anonymous

    That is what he wants us to do, so he can declare that we are hostile and then justify his annexation dreams.

  8. Anonymous
    September 23, 2026 at 3:15 pm

    If Trump follows through on this maybe it’s time Canada bans all shipments of hydro, oil, potash and any other product that the US needs (despite what Trump thinks he doesn’t need from Canada) Blackouts in the US would be very bad. Two can play his game if it is really necessary.

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Economy

As Trump mulls diesel export ban, what would it mean for Canada?

By Ariel Rabinovitch Global News
Posted September 23, 2026 2:48 pm
5 min read
Click to play video: 'Record-high diesel prices spark fears of higher grocery costs'
Record-high diesel prices spark fears of higher grocery costs
The wars in Iran and Ukraine have pushed diesel prices to record-highs, and consumers could soon be feeling that financial squeeze in more ways than one. As Heather Yourex-West explains, the surging price of fuel may soon lead to bigger grocery bills in Canada and around the world – Sep 14, 2026
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U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday said he backed the idea of a potential U.S. diesel export ban as a way to lower prices for Americans, which experts say may backfire and cost consumers more in the long term, including in Canada.

The ban could potentially be over a 90-day period, according to a report from Politico on Wednesday citing five people familiar with the discussions.

This comes after Trump made comments to reporters Tuesday while meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at a UN General Assembly, and said, “I’ve called for that too. I’ve said, ‘Let’s not send out the diesel.’ We make a lot of diesel. That could have a little bit of an effect on regular automobile gasoline.”

Scott Bessent, the secretary of the treasury, was also in attendance, and said Washington is examining “whether it’s feasible in terms of the overall refining capacity and whether a full or partial ban would work.”

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Those comments come as average U.S. diesel prices have jumped to a record US$6.5107 a gallon, according to American Automobile Association (AAA), while Canadian diesel prices are over CA$2 per litre on average as of publication.

Banning export of the fuel would be expected to provide some short-term relief for American consumers while spiking prices worldwide.

Over the long-term, prices could stay higher for longer, experts warn.

“Diesel is the backbone of the economy for trains, for ships, for trucks, so many trucks around the world. We depend on it,” says Richard Masson, former CEO of the Alberta Petroleum Marketing Commission.

“If there is an upset in the market, and the diesel price is already really, really high, it will just further exacerbate the problem, but people need to keep their economies running so they’re going to have to continue to pay the price.”

Masson says he believes the U.S. banning the exports of diesel is unlikely, but if it were to happen, it would add significant pressure to an already disrupted global marketplace.

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Why are diesel prices high?

Diesel prices have surged amid supply disruptions from Ukrainian strikes on Russia’s refineries and the U.S.-Iran war, which has disrupted or halted trade along major routes including the Strait of Hormuz.

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The U.S. is a major exporter of diesel, and countries have increasingly turned to it amid disruptions abroad.

The U.S. exported a record 1.6 million barrels per day of diesel in August, up from about one million in February before the war began. Top buyers include Brazil, Chile, Mexico, Peru, Morocco, France and the United Kingdom, according to Kpler, a commodities statistics platform.

“Restricting U.S. diesel exports would wreak havoc on fuel markets at home and abroad, destabilize refinery operations and deepen a global refining crisis already putting upward pressure on U.S. prices,” the American Petroleum Institute said in a statement.

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A ban on diesel exports would push up prices of diesel globally, while pushing down prices in the United States in the short term and hurting U.S. refining margins, analysts speaking with Reuters warned.

“Initially, a diesel ban would send global prices skyrocketing … A ban could raise world prices by as much as 100 per cent, given the fuel’s low price elasticity of demand,” said energy economist Philip Verleger.

“Banning exports of diesel would drive refiners to cut runs because the physical market they can access would be cut, and no market participant in any market sells product at a loss. While an export ban might have a very short-term impact that lowers price, it would not be long-lived,” said Kenneth Medlock III, a fellow in Energy and Resource Economics at the Baker Institute for Public Policy.

Shortages in the fuel can lead to price spikes that stoke inflation by raising the cost of moving everything from groceries and consumer goods to industrial materials — already a major pain point for Trump and Republicans headed into the November midterm elections.

What a U.S. diesel export ban would mean for Canada

Oil and gas prices are mostly set globally based on expectations for supply and demand, which means if the U.S. moves to ban the export of diesel fuel, then there would likely be a glut of fuel available that can’t leave the country.

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This could potentially lead to lower prices in the short-term, as those diesel supplies dwindle to meet the new level of domestic demand. At the same time, global prices for diesel would skyrocket because the U.S. is no longer a source of the fuel.

“If you ban diesel exports, then you have to be able to move that diesel somewhere else and sell it,” says Masson.

“The likely outcome if he [Trump] bans diesel is there will be less oil being processed in U.S. refineries, particularly in the Gulf Coast, and that will mean lower overall supplies. It may mean a little bit better pricing for some consumers in the U.S., but it may mean worse pricing for many.”

Although this means the cost of diesel would likely increase further, Masson says Canadian diesel producers would likely benefit as a result.

“If that 1.6 million barrels a day isn’t in the market anymore, everybody else in the world is going to be scrambling to find supplies, and they’re going to come knocking at the Canadian door and ask for our supplies,” says Masson.

“They’ll ask by saying, ‘We’ll pay you more if you can get it to us.’ And so prices move up. And that’s kind of the mechanism that would be a play.”

At the same time, Masson says that spike in demand for diesel fuel “could result in higher prices for Canadians.”

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– with files from Reuters

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