Rosie O’Donnell claims Trump made her ‘re-famous’ after decades-long feud

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Rosie O’Donnell says that U.S. President Donald Trump has made her “re-famous” following their longstanding feud.

While appearing on Amy Poehler’s Good Hang podcast this week, O’Donnell said, “I feel like recently I’m re-famous. That’s what I feel. I told my kids, ‘Well kids, hold on because mommy’s re-famous.'”

“I don’t know how it happened. I think it’s Mango Mussolini,” O’Donnell added, referring to Trump.

7:24 Trump threatens to strip Rosie O’Donnell of U.S. citizenship

She said that she thinks it’s Trump “who did it” and brought her back into the public eye.

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“He didn’t know. If he knew how much he was helping my career and my life, he would shut up about me because, you know, he’s a horrible creature,” O’Donnell added.

Poehler and O’Donnell went on to watch clips of Trump appearing to close his eyes during public events.

“I’m stunned by it,” O’Donnell said. “Like I go, is everyone looking at the same speech he just gave? Did we hear what he just said? He is asleep again, ladies and gentlemen! Like what is it going to take?”

“The looking around and the almost, the gaslighting that’s afterwards is so stressful,” Poehler added.

O’Donnell and Trump reignited their feud after the comedian moved to Ireland following Trump winning a second term in the White House in 2024.

In March 2025, O’Donnell revealed her international move in a TikTok video, saying that she now lives in Ireland with her youngest child, Clay.

O’Donnell said she was in the process of getting her Irish citizenship, revealing that she has Irish grandparents.

“I miss my other kids. I miss my friends. I miss many things about life there at home and I’m trying to find a home here in this beautiful country and when it is safe for all citizens to have equal rights there in America, that’s when we will consider coming back,” she said.

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O’Donnell said that it’s been “heartbreaking to see what’s happening politically” and hard for her personally.

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The 64-year-old actor encouraged Americans “to protest, to demand that we follow our constitution and our country.”

“And not a king, not a man, and we don’t have cruelty as part of our governing style,” she added.

1:45 Trump threatens to revoke Rosie O’Donnell’s U.S. citizenship

In July 2025, O’Donnell posted a video on TikTok talking about Wimbledon and quickly changed to the topic of Trump.

“What’s happening is not American… I just read a post that he made. He said there were tremendous floods based on water. What?” O’Donnell said, talking about the floods in Texas.

“You can’t deny his mental decline. You can’t deny that that’s supposed to be the best and the brightest that America has to offer,” she continued. “He is definitely in a decline and if you can’t see that I don’t know what to tell you.”

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O’Donnell went on to ask how Americans “can not every day be worried about what has become of” America.

“You can take this tape and put it on all the GLP Fox shows, say, ‘Look, she’s crazy. Look, she’s fat. Look, she looks old. Look, she’s gay. Look, she’s dumb. Don’t listen to her.’ And you’re listening to a con man who’s a cult leader and I know that’s scary for you to try and ingest but you got to stop having wilful blindness,” she said.

The following day after O’Donnell shared the TikTok video, Trump said he was giving “serious consideration” to revoking O’Donnell’s U.S. citizenship.

Trump posted about O’Donnell on Truth Social, writing, “Because of the fact that Rosie O’Donnell is not in the best interests of our Great Country, I am giving serious consideration to taking away her Citizenship.”

“She is a Threat to Humanity, and should remain in the wonderful Country of Ireland, if they want her. GOD BLESS AMERICA,” he added in his post.

O’Donnell responded to Trump and shared his post from Truth Social on her Instagram account, writing, “the president of the usa has always hated the fact that i see him for who he is – a criminal con man sexual abusing liar out to harm our nation to serve himself.”

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“This is why i moved to ireland – he is a dangerous old soulless man with dementia who lacks empathy compassion and basic humanity – i stand in direct opposition all he represents – so do millions of others,” she wrote.

“U gonna deport all who stand against ur evil tendencies – ur a bad joke who cant form a coherent sentence,” O’Donnell concluded her post, adding “#nevertrump.”

Last September, Trump said that he was still giving “serious thought” to revoking O’Donnell’s U.S. citizenship.

Trump reignited the pair’s feud with a post on Truth Social, writing, “As previously mentioned, we are giving serious thought to taking away Rosie O’Donnell’s Citizenship.”

“She is not a Great American and is, in my opinion, incapable of being so,” he added.

O’Donnell responded to Trump by sharing his post on Instagram with the caption, “Banishing me again? Logan Roy would be proud. I’m the distraction — EPSTEIN SURVIVORS are the reckoning and your gold lamé throne is melting.”

In a follow-up post, O’Donnell shared a selfie on Instagram with the caption, “Donnie — stripping my citizenship? Cute — the capital is shaking because Epstein survivors are speaking — I volunteer as tribute… to remind you how terrified you are.”

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More recently, O’Donnell told Variety in July that she believes her decades-long feud with Trump continues because they are both born and raised in New York and she believes she triggers him.

“My theory is — and I don’t know if this is accurate, but it’s my personal opinion — there have been so many comedians who have said things about him, but I am from the same area that he’s from. We both sound alike, and people sometimes say to me, ‘Oh, you sound like Trump,’ which is probably the worst thing that you can say to me, because he sounds like a moron when I hear him speak,” she told the outlet.

“He can’t conjugate verbs properly. He can’t say four-syllable words. I don’t understand how people aren’t able to see it! It’s like wilful blindness,” O’Donnell continued.

“But I think I’m one of those tough girls from elementary school and junior high that said to him, ‘Shut the hell up! You’re not playing with us. Get out of here, you freakin’ idiot!’ And he never got past it. I think I trigger him like a PTSD response of all his failures in his life as a kid,” she added.