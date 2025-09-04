Trump threatens to revoke Rosie O’Donnell’s U.S. citizenship again

Send this page to someone via email

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday night that he is still giving “serious thought” to revoking Rosie O’Donnell’s U.S. citizenship.

Trump reignited the pair’s feud with a post on Truth Social, writing, “As previously mentioned, we are giving serious thought to taking away Rosie O’Donnell’s Citizenship.”

“She is not a Great American and is, in my opinion, incapable of being so,” he added.

O’Donnell responded to Trump by sharing his post on Instagram with the caption, “Banishing me again? Logan Roy would be proud. I’m the distraction — EPSTEIN SURVIVORS are the reckoning and your gold lamé throne is melting.”

In a follow-up post, O’Donnell shared a selfie on Instagram with the caption, “Donnie — stripping my citizenship? Cute — the capital is shaking because Epstein survivors are speaking — I volunteer as tribute… to remind you how terrified you are.”

In another post, O’Donnell shared a clip of her upcoming 60 Minutes Australia episode, which will air on Sept. 7 in the country and address “why Rosie O’Donnell and Donald Trump can’t stand each other.”

O’Donnell went on to share clips on her Instagram Stories from several of Jeffrey Epstein’s victims, who participated in a press conference at the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Wednesday, hoping to push for a complete and total release of all the Epstein files. Some even threatened to compile their own “list” of his clients.

One of O’Donnell’s posts included Trump’s dismissal of the renewed calls for the full release of the files.

A screenshot of Rosie O’Donnell’s Instagram Stories. @Rosie / Instagram

“This is a Democrat hoax that never ends,” Trump said Wednesday. “We’ve given thousands of pages of files, and I know that no matter what you do, it’s going to keep going and going.”

He also argued that the effort to get the files released is distracting from his administration’s successes.

“What they’re trying to do with the Epstein hoax is get people to talk about that,” he added. “We’re having the most successful eight months of any president ever, and that’s what I want to talk about. That’s what we should be talking about, not the Epstein hoax.”

Trump made similar comments threatening to revoke O’Donnell’s citizenship in a Truth Social post in July.

“Because of the fact that Rosie O’Donnell is not in the best interests of our Great Country, I am giving serious consideration to taking away her Citizenship,” Trump wrote on July 12.

A screenshot of Donald Trump’s post on Truth Social. Donald Trump / Truth Social

“She is a Threat to Humanity, and should remain in the wonderful Country of Ireland, if they want her. GOD BLESS AMERICA.”

O’Donnell responded to Trump and shared his post from Truth Social on her Instagram account, writing, “the president of the usa has always hated the fact that i see him for who he is – a criminal con man sexual abusing liar out to harm our nation to serve himself.”

“This is why i moved to ireland – he is a dangerous old soulless man with dementia who lacks empathy compassion and basic humanity – i stand in direct opposition all he represents – so do millions of others,” she wrote.

“U gonna deport all who stand against ur evil tendencies – ur a bad joke who cant form a coherent sentence,” O’Donnell concluded, adding “#nevertrump.”

In another reply, O’Donnell shared a photo of Trump and Epstein, writing, “hey donald – you’re rattled again? 18 years later and I still live rent-free in that collapsing brain of yours.”

“You call me a threat to humanity – but I’m everything you fear: a loud woman a queer woman a mother who tells the truth an american who got out of the country b4 u set it ablaze,” she continued. “You build walls – I build a life for my autistic kid in a country where decency still exists you crave loyalty.

“You want to revoke my citizenship? go ahead and try, king joffrey with a tangerine spray tan i’m not yours to silence i never was.”

The posts came after O’Donnell posted a video on TikTok suggesting that Trump was “definitely in a decline.”

O’Donnell went on to ask how Americans “can not every day be worried about what has become of” America.

In March, O’Donnell revealed that she is no longer living in the United States and confirmed that she has moved to Ireland.

“Moved here on January 15 and it’s been pretty wonderful, I have to say. The people are so loving and so kind, so welcoming. And I’m very grateful,” O’Donnell said.

O’Donnell said she’s currently in the process of getting her Irish citizenship, revealing that she has Irish grandparents.