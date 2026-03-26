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The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

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P.S. A Prime membership isn’t required to shop the Amazon Big Spring Sale–it’s open to all customers. However, as in previous years, Prime members will likely get special access to select exclusive deals. If you’re not a Prime member yet, you can sign up to enjoy benefits like free shipping, exclusive discounts, entertainment, and more.

Best tech deals

24% off

Xbox Core Wireless Gaming Controller + USB-C Cable The Xbox Core Wireless Gaming Controller + USB-C Cable is designed for comfort with textured grips, a hybrid D-pad, and sculpted surfaces that feel great during long gaming sessions. You can play wirelessly or plug in the included 9’ USB-C cable, customize button layouts with the Xbox Accessories app, and even connect any compatible headset using the 3.5mm audio jack. $64.96 on Amazon (was $84.99)

25% off

Acer EK241Y Gbi 24in IPS FHD 1920 x 1080 120Hz 1ms Frameless Gaming Monitor Step up your work-from-home or gaming setup with the Acer EK241Y 23.8 inch monitor, featuring crisp Full HD 1920 x 1080 visuals, a frameless design, 120Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, and AMD FreeSync for smooth, tear-free performance. Its ergonomic tilt, wall-mountable design, and IPS technology deliver accurate colours and flexible viewing angles up to 178 degrees. $89.99 on Amazon (was $119.99)

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25% off

Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet Look no further if you’ve been hunting for an affordable tablet— the Amazon Fire HD 8 (2024) gives you an 8” HD screen, 3GB of RAM, and 32GB of storage, perfect for streaming, gaming, or just browsing the web. It’s lightweight, durable, and even has a 5MP camera, so you can snap pics or video chat with family and friends. $89.99 on Amazon (was $119.99)

More Amazon tech deals:

55% off: Soundcore by Anker Active Noise Cancelling Headphones – $45.10

29% off: Logitech Wireless Gaming Mouse – $49.99

27% off: ASUS Zenbook A14 Laptop – $949

20% off: Apple iPad with A16 chip – $399

18% off: Meta Quest 3S 128GB – $329.96

Best beauty deals

15% off

TYMO CURLPRO Automatic Rotating Curling Iron The TYMO CURLPRO helps you create easy beach waves quickly with its automatic rotating barrel and one-click curl feature. Its anti-tangle and cool-to-the-touch design also keeps styling safe and smooth. $76.94 on Amazon (was $89.99)

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20% off

Paula's Choice CLINICAL 1% Retinol Treatment Cream with Peptides Fight fine lines and wrinkles with this potent 1% retinol treatment, enriched with peptides, vitamin C, and licorice extract for firmer, brighter skin. Its lightweight, fragrance-free formula absorbs quickly to even skin tone and deliver lasting hydration without irritation. $75.2 on Amazon (was $94)

25% off

Lancôme Advanced Génifique Eye Cream Refresh tired eyes with this lightweight eye cream, formulated with Bifidus Prebiotic and Hyaluronic Acid to hydrate and smooth fine lines. It helps reduce dark circles and wrinkles, leaving the delicate under-eye area visibly brighter and firmer. $78.75 on Amazon (was $105)

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20% off

MANSCAPED® The Lawn Mower Get a perfectly smooth trim with the Lawn Mower® 3.0 PLUS, featuring a SkinSafe® ceramic blade and adjustable combs for precise grooming. Waterproof and rechargeable, it offers up to 60 minutes of runtime with an LED light to tackle every tricky spot safely. $79.99 on Amazon (was $99.99)

More Amazon beauty deals:

53% off: grace & stella Under Eye Mask – $18.95

25 % off: EltaMD UV Clear Facial Sunscreen – $52.50

20% off: Kitsch Ultra-Petite Satin Scrunchies – $11.19

15% off: Nexxus Keraphix Gift Set – $31.41

8% off: Therabreath Healthy Gums Oral Rinse – $11.98

Best home deals

54% off

Our Place Splendor Blender Make smoothies, shakes, and more in no time with the Our Place Splendor Blender, featuring a powerful 1000W motor and ultra-sharp blades for consistently smooth results. Its two blending modes, personal cup, and self-cleaning function make it convenient and versatile for everyday use. $78.99 on Amazon (was $170)

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44% off

Home Hero Kitchen Knife Set Upgrade your kitchen with the Home Hero 15-piece knife set, featuring high carbon stainless steel blades and ergonomic handles for precise, comfortable chopping. The set includes a sharpener, kitchen scissors, and a sleek block for organized, stylish storage. $44.99 on Amazon (was $79.99)

15% off

Bamboo Mattress Topper Queen Size Transform your mattress into a plush, hotel-quality sleep experience with this queen-size bamboo mattress topper, featuring extra-thick 5D Snow Down Alternative fill for soft, supportive comfort. Its breathable bamboo cover and deep-pocket fitted skirt keep you cool and snug while staying securely in place. $57.4 on Amazon (was $67.53)

40% off

Philips Air Fryer 2000 Series Cook a variety of meals quickly and healthily with the Philips Air Fryer 2000 Series, featuring 13-in-1 functions from air frying to roasting. Its 6.2L capacity, cooking window, and RapidAir Technology deliver crispy, tender results with minimal oil. $89.98 on Amazon (was $149.99)

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24% off

Zinus Queen Bed Frame Upgrade your bedroom with this sleek 14-inch metal bed frame, featuring strong steel slat support and no need for a box spring. Its heavy-duty design, easy assembly, and underbed storage space make it a practical and modern foundation for any mattress. $95 on Amazon (was $125)

58% off

Electric Heat Pad Relax sore muscles with this electric heating pad, offering both moist and dry heat options along with multiple temperature and timer settings for customized comfort. Its soft, skin-friendly fabric and large 24 x 12 inch size provide soothing, even warmth exactly where you need it. $24.69 on Amazon (was $59)

More Amazon kitchen deals:

34% off: ZWILLING Twin Chef 9Piece Knife Block Set – $152

28% off: Nespresso Vertuo Plus Single Serve Coffee and Espresso Machine – $139

23% off: Philips 7000 Series Pasta Noodle Maker – $249.99

14% off: Our Place Always Pan – $169.00

10% off: Enameled Cast Iron Round Dutch Oven – $67.76

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Best family & kids deals

21% off

Melissa & Doug Wooden Scoop & Serve Ice Cream Counter Kids can run their own ice cream shop with the Melissa & Doug Wooden Scoop & Serve Ice Cream Counter, featuring 28 colorful wooden scoops, toppings, and play kitchen accessories. This set encourages imaginative, screen-free play while building memory, counting, and hand-eye coordination skills. $65.45 on Amazon (was $82.37)

31% off

Play-Doh Super Color Pack of 20 Cans Spark creativity with the Hasbro Play-Doh Super Color Pack, featuring 20 vibrant cans for hours of imaginative play. Perfect for playdates, classrooms, or party activities, kids can mix, mold, and explore countless colour combinations. $19.28 on Amazon (was $27.99)

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32% off

JOYIN 90+ PCS Rock Painting Kit Unleash your child’s creativity with the JOYIN 90+ PCS Rock Painting Kit, featuring glow-in-the-dark paints, metallic colors, brushes, and fun accessories for hours of artistic fun. Kids can decorate rocks that come to life in the dark, making it a perfect gift for birthdays, holidays, or arts-and-crafts playtime. $18.98 on Amazon (was $27.99)

20% off

Momcozy Baby Carrier Newborn to Toddler Enjoy hands-free parenting with this ergonomic baby carrier, designed to comfortably support your little one from newborn to toddler stages. Its lightweight design, adjustable fit, and enhanced lumbar support help reduce strain while keeping both you and your baby cozy on the go. $63.99 on Amazon (was $79.99)

More Amazon kids & family deals:

15% off: LEGO Technic Ferrari SF-24 F1 Model Car Kit – $254.99

33% off: The EggMazing Easter Egg Mini Decorator Kit Arts and Crafts Set – $23.39

44% off: BlueWood Pikler Triangle Set with Cushion – $134.99