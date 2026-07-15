Your ultimate summer sale guide: The biggest summer sales happening now!

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If your summer shopping list has been piling up, now’s the time to check out. From wardrobe staples and vacation-ready accessories to furniture upgrades, luxury bedding and beauty splurges, some of our favourite brands including lululemon, Endy and CurrentBody are offering major markdowns right now. Whether you’re refreshing your closet, giving your home a seasonal update or finally investing in that viral beauty tool, these are the summer sales worth adding to your cart before they’re gone.
The cult-favourite leggings that rarely disappoint–and rarely see this steep of a discount. Crafted from lululemon’s signature buttery-soft Nulu fabric, the Align pant delivers weightless comfort whether you’re heading to Pilates, running errands or lounging at home. At nearly half off, it’s one of the best finds in the lululemon Summer Sale.
Back-to-school shopping just got a little sweeter. Gap’s ultra-soft VintageSoft hoodie pairs cozy brushed fleece with charming lace trim, making it a cute layering piece kids will reach for long after summer ends.
A slip skirt is one of those wardrobe heroes you’ll wear on repeat. This Japanese satin midi from Aritzia features a flattering bias cut, delicate lace trim and a subtle vintage-inspired finish that works just as well with sandals now as it does with boots come fall.
Refresh your everyday essentials with Calvin Klein’s classic stretch-cotton trunks. Comfortable, breathable and finished with the brand’s signature waistband, they’re an easy wardrobe upgrade while they’re on sale.
Every wardrobe needs a great oversized white tee. Uniqlo’s Supima cotton version is soft, breathable and polished enough to wear tucked into denim, layered over shorts or paired with a satin skirt all summer long.
Knix’s innovative leakproof underwear delivers dependable protection without sacrificing comfort. The seamless, barely-there design disappears under everything from leggings to linen pants, making this one of the smartest deals in the brand’s Last Call Sale.
Whether you’re swimming, paddleboarding or simply soaking up the sun, this ribbed bikini top offers the perfect blend of support and style. Comfortable enough for active beach days, chic enough for poolside lounging.
Outdoor dining season is in full swing, and this beautifully coordinated patio set is ready for everything from casual morning coffee to backyard dinner parties. Durable, modern and built for long summer evenings outdoors.
One of Dyson’s most advanced cordless vacuums now tackles both dry debris and hard floor washing in a single machine. If you’ve been waiting to invest, this is one of the strongest Dyson deals of the season.
The internet’s favourite hair tool just got a major price drop. With six styling attachments, Bluetooth-enabled personalized routines and Dyson’s signature no-heat-damage technology, this is one beauty investment worth watching.
Bring clinic-inspired treatments home with this advanced LED bundle. Featuring both a red light therapy face mask and hair growth helmet, it’s designed to target fine lines, improve skin firmness and support fuller-looking hair–all while saving compared to buying each device separately.
Treat yourself to smoother, firmer-looking skin with this value-packed duo. Featuring Kiehl’s gentle Micro-Dose Retinol Serum and the Super Multi-Corrective Eye Zone Treatment, this set helps soften the look of fine lines, improve firmness and visibly brighten the eye area–all for less than half the original value.
If you’ve been eyeing a Monos suitcase, now’s the time to buy. The bestselling Carry-On Pro features a built-in front compartment for quick access to your laptop and travel essentials, plus a durable aerospace-grade polycarbonate shell, whisper-quiet wheels and a TSA-approved lock. Stylish, practical and built to last, it’s an investment piece.
Perfect for weekend getaways and carry-on travel, this spacious duffel is built to go wherever you do. Its water-resistant finish, durable reinforced base, ventilated shoe compartment and multiple organization pockets keep everything neatly packed, while the padded shoulder strap makes it comfortable to carry from airport to hotel.
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