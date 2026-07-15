Your ultimate summer sale guide: The biggest summer sales happening now!

Send this page to someone via email

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

If your summer shopping list has been piling up, now’s the time to check out. From wardrobe staples and vacation-ready accessories to furniture upgrades, luxury bedding and beauty splurges, some of our favourite brands including lululemon, Endy and CurrentBody are offering major markdowns right now. Whether you’re refreshing your closet, giving your home a seasonal update or finally investing in that viral beauty tool, these are the summer sales worth adding to your cart before they’re gone.

Fashion & accessory sales

lululemon Align™ High-Rise Pant 25-inch The cult-favourite leggings that rarely disappoint–and rarely see this steep of a discount. Crafted from lululemon’s signature buttery-soft Nulu fabric, the Align pant delivers weightless comfort whether you’re heading to Pilates, running errands or lounging at home. At nearly half off, it’s one of the best finds in the lululemon Summer Sale. $69 at lululemon (was $128)

Story continues below advertisement

Shop the lululemon Summer Sale.

Kids VintageSoft Relaxed Lace-Trim Zip Hoodie Back-to-school shopping just got a little sweeter. Gap’s ultra-soft VintageSoft hoodie pairs cozy brushed fleece with charming lace trim, making it a cute layering piece kids will reach for long after summer ends. $37.00 at GAP (was $74.95)

Shop the GAP back-to-school sale for girls & boys.

Babaton August Satin Skirt A slip skirt is one of those wardrobe heroes you’ll wear on repeat. This Japanese satin midi from Aritzia features a flattering bias cut, delicate lace trim and a subtle vintage-inspired finish that works just as well with sandals now as it does with boots come fall. $82.60 at Aritzia (was $118)

Story continues below advertisement

Shop the Aritzia sale.

Calvin Klein 3-inch Colourful Trunk Cotton Refresh your everyday essentials with Calvin Klein’s classic stretch-cotton trunks. Comfortable, breathable and finished with the brand’s signature waistband, they’re an easy wardrobe upgrade while they’re on sale. $15.99 at Simons (was $25)

Shop the Simons sale.

Supima Cotton Oversized T-Shirt Short Sleeve Every wardrobe needs a great oversized white tee. Uniqlo’s Supima cotton version is soft, breathable and polished enough to wear tucked into denim, layered over shorts or paired with a satin skirt all summer long. $19.90 at Uniqlo

Shop the Uniqlo Summer Sale.

Story continues below advertisement

Leakproof UltraThin No-Show Bikini Knix’s innovative leakproof underwear delivers dependable protection without sacrificing comfort. The seamless, barely-there design disappears under everything from leggings to linen pants, making this one of the smartest deals in the brand’s Last Call Sale. $18.90 at Knix (was $27)

Shop the Knix Last Call Sale.

Premium Surf Bralette Bikini Top Whether you’re swimming, paddleboarding or simply soaking up the sun, this ribbed bikini top offers the perfect blend of support and style. Comfortable enough for active beach days, chic enough for poolside lounging. $74.95 at Bikini Village

Shop the Bikini Village sale.

Story continues below advertisement

Woven Square Bangle Statement jewellery instantly elevates even the simplest summer outfit. This sculptural, water-resistant gold bangle adds a polished finishing touch you’ll wear well beyond the season. $171 at Jenny Bird (was $228)

Shop the Jenny Bird Summer Sale.

Letter Necklace Personalized jewellery never goes out of style. Crafted from recycled 14K gold, Mejuri’s letter necklace is a timeless everyday piece that’s even better when it’s on sale. $382.40 at Mejuri (was $478)

Shop the Mejuri Before We Melt Sale.

Story continues below advertisement

Home décor & furniture sales

The Atica x Manna Dining Bundle Outdoor dining season is in full swing, and this beautifully coordinated patio set is ready for everything from casual morning coffee to backyard dinner parties. Durable, modern and built for long summer evenings outdoors. $2739 at Article (was $2883)

Shop the Article Summer Sale.

You may also like:

Shark Air Purifier – $199.99

Satin Shine Full-Zip Tank Top Medium Support – $49

Kasa Smart Outdoor Dimmer Plug – $18.99

Arlesia Modern Upholstered Accent Bench Looking for an easy room refresh? This upholstered bench adds texture, extra seating and designer-inspired style to an entryway, bedroom or living room without taking up too much space. $256.99 at Wayfair.ca (was $319.99)

Story continues below advertisement

Shop the Wayfair Pay-Over-Time sale.

Gogreen Bed Pillows Standard Size Set of 2 Bring hotel-style comfort home for less. These fluffy, supportive pillows are designed for every sleep position and offer impressive value at under $30 for a pair. $29.99 at Walmart (was $49.99)

Shop Walmart Flash Deals.

Organic Cotton Duvet Cover Sateen A simple bedding upgrade can completely transform your bedroom. Endy’s organic cotton sateen duvet cover feels cool, crisp and luxurious–perfect for warm summer nights. $107.25 at Endy (was $165)

Shop the Endy sale.

Story continues below advertisement

Reeva Handwoven Rug Available in multiple colours and sizes, this handwoven rug instantly warms up any room while adding subtle texture and timeless style. $809 at Pottery Barn (was $899)

Shop the Pottery Barn Summer Sale.

The Move-In Bundle Whether you’re furnishing a first apartment or upgrading your current setup, this bundle includes premium bedding essentials designed to make every night feel like a stay at a boutique hotel. $252 at Silk & Snow (was $360)

Shop the Silk & Snow Summer Sale.

Story continues below advertisement

White Goose Down Duvet Made in Canada and filled with lofty goose down, this premium duvet offers cloud-like comfort with weight options to suit every sleeper–from hot summer nights to chilly winter evenings. $256 at Canadian Down & Feather Company (was $320)

Shop the Canadian Down & Feather Company sale.

Dyson V15s Detect Submarine™ wet and dry vacuum cleaner One of Dyson’s most advanced cordless vacuums now tackles both dry debris and hard floor washing in a single machine. If you’ve been waiting to invest, this is one of the strongest Dyson deals of the season. $1,049.99 at Dyson (was $1,299.99)

Shop Dyson deals.

Story continues below advertisement

Beauty sales

Shop Dyson deals.

CurrentBody LED Face & Hair Kit Bring clinic-inspired treatments home with this advanced LED bundle. Featuring both a red light therapy face mask and hair growth helmet, it’s designed to target fine lines, improve skin firmness and support fuller-looking hair–all while saving compared to buying each device separately. $1,519.99 at CurrentBody.ca (worth $1,689.98)

Shop the CurrentBody Discount Codes & Bundle Sets.

Story continues below advertisement

Firming & Lifting Duo Treat yourself to smoother, firmer-looking skin with this value-packed duo. Featuring Kiehl’s gentle Micro-Dose Retinol Serum and the Super Multi-Corrective Eye Zone Treatment, this set helps soften the look of fine lines, improve firmness and visibly brighten the eye area–all for less than half the original value. $72 at Kiehl's (was $120)

Shop the Kiehl’s Last Chance Sale.

Travel sales

Carry-On Pro If you’ve been eyeing a Monos suitcase, now’s the time to buy. The bestselling Carry-On Pro features a built-in front compartment for quick access to your laptop and travel essentials, plus a durable aerospace-grade polycarbonate shell, whisper-quiet wheels and a TSA-approved lock. Stylish, practical and built to last, it’s an investment piece. $320 at Monos (was $355 )

Shop the Monos luggage sale.

Story continues below advertisement

UA Undeniable 5.0 Large Perfect for weekend getaways and carry-on travel, this spacious duffel is built to go wherever you do. Its water-resistant finish, durable reinforced base, ventilated shoe compartment and multiple organization pockets keep everything neatly packed, while the padded shoulder strap makes it comfortable to carry from airport to hotel. $52.50 at Under Arnour (was $70)

Shop Under Armour Outlet Deals.

You may also like:

STANLEY Quencher H2.0 Tumbler – $28.01

Soundcore by Anker Active Noise Cancelling Headphones – $45.08

Munchkin Sparrow Travel Baby Stroller – $212.47