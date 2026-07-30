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There’s still plenty of summer left–and with end-of-season markdowns in full swing, it’s an ideal time to pick up a new pair of sandals for less. Whether you’re after everyday slides, versatile leather flats or vacation-ready platforms, retailers are offering impressive discounts on styles you’ll reach for now and well into next year. From Coach and Simons to budget-friendly favourites like Dream Pairs, these six deals deserve a closer look.

17% off

DREAM PAIRS Women's Chunky Platform Sandals Chunky sandals continue to dominate summer wardrobes, and this versatile pair delivers the look without the designer price tag. The multi-strap silhouette is balanced by a softly cushioned footbed, while adjustable hook-and-loop straps provide a secure fit. They’re an easy match for everything from denim shorts to breezy summer dresses. $49.99 on Amazon (was $59.99)

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26% off

FITORY Thong Flip Flops Crafted with a sleek vegan leather upper, these flip-flops pair well with everything from swimsuits to linen separates. A cushioned footbed and grippy outsole make them comfortable enough for long walks, sightseeing and everyday wear. $25.98 on Amazon (was $34.99)

30% off

Holly Espadrille Sandal Coach puts a spin on the classic espadrille with this woven raffia sandal. Signature hardware adds a heritage touch, while the padded footbed and rubber sole make them comfortable enough for all-day wear. They’re an elevated choice for all of summer’s festivities. $140 at Coach (was $200)

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Gold Polished Chunky Twisted Waterdrop Bangle – $19.98

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Dream Pairs Women’s Chelsea Ankle Boots – $65.99

Mejuri Letter Bracelet – $268

35% off

Crossed Leather Cushioned Sandals Crafted in Spain, these leather sandals with crossed straps create a clean, minimalist profile, while the ultra-cushioned leather footbed offers lasting comfort. At 35 per cent off, they’re the sort of timeless purchase that earns its place in every warm-weather wardrobe. $59.95 at Simons (was $99)

71% off

Ankle Strap Sandals It’s rare to find a sandal at this price that still feels ultra chic. Featuring a trendy square toe and delicate bow detail, this pair offers a feminine finish that works just as well with dresses as it does with cropped jeans. With several colours available, you’ll want to buy this style in more than one shade. $14.99 at Walmart (was $50.99)

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30% off

Maeve Horsebit Slide Sandals Horsebit hardware has become a perennial favourite, and this leather slide captures the look beautifully. Finished with a leather upper, cushioned insole and durable rubber sole, it’s a refined option for everything from weekend brunches to summer getaways. $117.60 at Anthropologie (was $168)

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Mini Folding Umbrella – $18.04

Hunter Boots Women’s Original Tall Gloss Boot – $186.64

OPI RapiDry in Skip A Beet – $13.99