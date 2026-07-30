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There’s still plenty of summer left–and with end-of-season markdowns in full swing, it’s an ideal time to pick up a new pair of sandals for less. Whether you’re after everyday slides, versatile leather flats or vacation-ready platforms, retailers are offering impressive discounts on styles you’ll reach for now and well into next year. From Coach and Simons to budget-friendly favourites like Dream Pairs, these six deals deserve a closer look.
Chunky sandals continue to dominate summer wardrobes, and this versatile pair delivers the look without the designer price tag. The multi-strap silhouette is balanced by a softly cushioned footbed, while adjustable hook-and-loop straps provide a secure fit. They’re an easy match for everything from denim shorts to breezy summer dresses.
Crafted with a sleek vegan leather upper, these flip-flops pair well with everything from swimsuits to linen separates. A cushioned footbed and grippy outsole make them comfortable enough for long walks, sightseeing and everyday wear.
Coach puts a spin on the classic espadrille with this woven raffia sandal. Signature hardware adds a heritage touch, while the padded footbed and rubber sole make them comfortable enough for all-day wear. They’re an elevated choice for all of summer’s festivities.
Crafted in Spain, these leather sandals with crossed straps create a clean, minimalist profile, while the ultra-cushioned leather footbed offers lasting comfort. At 35 per cent off, they’re the sort of timeless purchase that earns its place in every warm-weather wardrobe.
It’s rare to find a sandal at this price that still feels ultra chic. Featuring a trendy square toe and delicate bow detail, this pair offers a feminine finish that works just as well with dresses as it does with cropped jeans. With several colours available, you’ll want to buy this style in more than one shade.
Horsebit hardware has become a perennial favourite, and this leather slide captures the look beautifully. Finished with a leather upper, cushioned insole and durable rubber sole, it’s a refined option for everything from weekend brunches to summer getaways.
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