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Back-to-school always seems to sneak up on us. Some years I’m organized early; other years I’m hanging onto every last bit of summer and wondering how September got here so fast. I’ve learned it’s less about shopping early and more about shopping smart. Focus on what they’ll actually use, what makes life easier and, whenever possible, get it all in one place. Here are a few of my Walmart picks to take some of the stress out of September.
My go-to for school lunches is a bento box. The Mainstays Kids Bento Lunch Box makes it easy to pack a little bit of everything, because some days, there’s nothing more devastating than discovering your cucumber has touched your cheese. Parents, we’ve all been there.
One thing I’ve learned after years of back-to-school: stock the homework drawer now. A few extra Hilroy notebooks, Crayola coloured pencils and Sharpie markers can save you from that dreaded 9 p.m. “I need it for tomorrow!” announcement.
Includes 24 coloured pencils CRAYOLA COLOURS: Features 24 vibrant, creamy Crayola colours. PRESHARPENED & DURABLE: Soft cores won’t break easily, and presharpened tips are ready for use right out of the box. SCHOOL SUPPLIES: Crayola is a must-have on any back to school list. Our colourful supplies are ideal for group projects, crafts and homework time. REFORESTED COLOURED PENCILS: Crayola Coloured Pencils are produced with wood from well-managed forests to help preserve resources.
Sharpie permanent markers with ink that marks on paper, plastic, metal, and most other surfaces Features Toy Story characters on pack and logo on markers for added fun Special assortment of colours unique to this special pack Remarkably resilient ink dries quickly and resists fading and water Endlessly versatile fine tip makes impressively bold, detailed marks
And finally, a backpack they actually want to carry. I love the Heys backpack and matching lunch bag set. My tip? This is one time when it really doesn’t matter what we like; let them pick what they love. If they’re excited to grab it, that’s one less battle getting out the door in the morning!
Make school mornings a little easier with this Spider-man backpack and matching lunch bag. The spacious main compartment has plenty of room for school-day essentials, while padded shoulder straps keep things comfortable for little shoulders. The detachable lunch bag clips neatly onto the backpack for easy carrying.
My back-to-school fashion rule has always been simple: start with pieces they’ll actually wear. George graphic tees are an easy and affordable way to let kids show a little personality, and they’re perfect for layering as we move into fall.
A cute and easy everyday tee for school days, this 100 per cent cotton style features a playful “Blooming everyday” graphic and a classic crew neckline. The relaxed drop shoulders and breathable jersey fabric make it an easy choice for school days.
Add a little personality to his school-day wardrobe with this fun graphic tee. The “New day, new adventure” design brings a playful touch to an everyday staple that can easily be paired with jeans, shorts or joggers.
My tip: look for pieces that do double duty. A vintage-inspired Levi Strauss Signature denim shirt can be worn open over a tee, buttoned up on its own, or even tied around the waist. One piece, lots of looks.
And never underestimate a fresh pair of sneakers for the first day. Avia athletic sneakers are a great choice for that all-important pair of indoor shoes that stays at school, ready for the classroom, gym and everything in between.
Let’s be honest, tech is basically a school supply now. The Dell 16-inch touchscreen laptop has the screen space for homework, research and those 47 tabs they somehow need open at once. It’s a great investment designed to take them through this school year and well beyond.
A new school year is a great time to get them into a simple skincare routine. CeraVe Foaming Facial Cleanser is an easy everyday step. Wash off the day without turning skincare into a 12-step production.
And speaking of everyday essentials, these Nutrius hand sanitizer sprays are small, colourful and easy to toss into a backpack. They may be our best chance of keeping the school germs at school, and when hand sanitizer looks this cute, I’m taking every advantage I can get!
The Keurig K-Express Essentials is compact, easy to use and perfect for that first coffee before an early class. And I love that there’s a give-back attached: for every K-Express Essentials coffee maker purchased at Walmart, Keurig Canada will donate $5 to support food security programs with the Canadian Red Cross.
And the Mainstays desk is a personal favourite. I own three of them! It’s compact, cool, functional and such a great price. Perfect for an off-campus student apartment or for creating a dedicated study corner in your child’s bedroom at home.
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