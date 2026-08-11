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The Curator

Chic dorm room decor ideas for a stylish, study-friendly space

By Susie Wall The Curator Team
Posted August 11, 2026 11:30 pm
2 min read
From sentimental reminders of home to practical necessities. View image in full screen
From sentimental reminders of home to practical necessities.
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The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Launch time! Whether your baby is prepping to leave home for their first school year away or they’re returning to campus as upper year experts this fall, that late August uni pack can be overwhelming. And from sentimental reminders of home to the dullest (read: practical) necessities from brands like Simons, Frameo and Command, the dorm décor game has reached pretty epic proportions thanks to all those cheeky hauls and budget hacks on social media. Either way: Cue the mom tears.

Big Girl Bed

If it works within your budget, I recommend buying a new duvet cover for school opposed to packing your home kit along for the ride. Way less of a haul and they’ll love coming back to an old favourite. My advice? Choose basic and spice things up with throw pillows and a cozy blanket. Pair it with a basic white sheet set (or matching), and they’re set.

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Colourful Pure Organic Cotton Duvet Cover Set
Size up on this organic cotton duvet cover set for the potential of a larger bed in second year. Also available in slate blue and burgundy.
$59 at Simons

 

Blue & Pink Stripes Faux-Mohair Throw
Finish the look with this well-priced faux mohair stripey throw.
$39 at Simons

 

Triangular Headboard Pillow
Where was this thing when I checked into room 403E at Queen’s, where my headboard was a wall of painted white prison cinderblocks? This pillow-slash-backrest has a removable, washable cover and a side pocket for your phone.
$89.99 on Amazon
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Boring Game Changers

It’s funny how the more boring the item, the more coveted it becomes in those clutch college moments. From a bath caddy to getting your bed up off the floor (for storage and for cold season), it’s all in the details here, kids.

 

Adjustable Furniture Risers
Create much needed extra underbed storage thanks to these stackable bed risers, which come in a variety of pack sizes (also in black).
$33.99 on Amazon

 

Storage Bag
I like this metal frame shower caddy because the alternative is probably plastic – and their collapsible cousins tend to, well, collapse.
$22.70 at Walmart
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Pyjama Stripes Laundry Basket
Get them as excited about doing their own laundry as you are – thanks to this preppy pajama striped laundry hamper! Woot!
$35 at Simons

 

You may also like:

Sunrise Alarm Clock – $43.66

Mini Desk Vacuum Cleaner – $32.99

Apple Magic Keyboard – $119

 

Laundry Bag Extra Large
Depending on the dorm/house/flat laundry scenario, a backpack-style hamper may come in super handy if there’s a laundromat visit involved.
$32.99 on Amazon
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Extra Large Moving Bags
I own the older version of these storage bags and they are indestructible. I dig this olive-toned version more than my cobalt blue collection, but you get the idea. Note: not suitable as checked baggage (as we learned the hard way at Heathrow).
$46.99 on Amazon

 

Home Reminders

Even if they’ve told you they can’t wait to get out of the house, they’ll miss you the minute they do (or at least once Frosh Week is over).

 

Hanging Photo Display
This beaded display garland should add a little old-fashioned sweetness to their suite. 
$19.99 on Amazon
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Large Felt Bulletin Board Tiles
For a more neutral interior style, these felt acoustic panels are a vibe.
$40.99 on Amazon (was $45.99)

 

Frameo 10.1 Inch WiFi Digital Picture Frame
I love this digital photo frame because you can load it and update it remotely. Also makes a wonderful grandparent gift for the lo-fi Papa’s and Grandy’s out there.
$79.99 on Amazon (was $109.99)

 

Command Large Utility Hook
Command Hooks are such a must-have. Note: be sure to read the instructions on how to remove the adhesive backing for a stress-free move out!
$22.06 on Amazon
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Cozy Sweatfleece Mega Straight™ Sweatpant
This is cheesy but my daughters and I have matching sweatsuits – and wearing mine is oddly comforting when I miss them the most. New from Aritiza’s Back To Campus: The Fundamentals collection is the Cozy Sweatfleece Mega Straight sweatpant and hoodie.
$78 at Aritzia

 

You may also like:

Night Light – $23.39

Wireless Charging Stand – $47.99

HP Smart Tank 64552 All-in-One Printer – $199.98

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