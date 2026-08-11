The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Launch time! Whether your baby is prepping to leave home for their first school year away or they’re returning to campus as upper year experts this fall, that late August uni pack can be overwhelming. And from sentimental reminders of home to the dullest (read: practical) necessities from brands like Simons, Frameo and Command, the dorm décor game has reached pretty epic proportions thanks to all those cheeky hauls and budget hacks on social media. Either way: Cue the mom tears.
Big Girl Bed
If it works within your budget, I recommend buying a new duvet cover for school opposed to packing your home kit along for the ride. Way less of a haul and they’ll love coming back to an old favourite. My advice? Choose basic and spice things up with throw pillows and a cozy blanket. Pair it with a basic white sheet set (or matching), and they’re set.
Where was this thing when I checked into room 403E at Queen’s, where my headboard was a wall of painted white prison cinderblocks? This pillow-slash-backrest has a removable, washable cover and a side pocket for your phone.
It’s funny how the more boring the item, the more coveted it becomes in those clutch college moments. From a bath caddy to getting your bed up off the floor (for storage and for cold season), it’s all in the details here, kids.
I own the older version of these storage bags and they are indestructible. I dig this olive-toned version more than my cobalt blue collection, but you get the idea. Note: not suitable as checked baggage (as we learned the hard way at Heathrow).
This is cheesy but my daughters and I have matching sweatsuits – and wearing mine is oddly comforting when I miss them the most. New from Aritiza’s Back To Campus: The Fundamentals collection is the Cozy Sweatfleece Mega Straight sweatpant and hoodie.
Write a comment