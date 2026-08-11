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The Curator

How to create a back-to-school family command centre

By Robyn Fiorda The Curator Team
Posted August 11, 2026 8:00 pm
1 min read
Read on for organization gems from Skylight, Lwenki, and more. View image in full screen
Read on for organization gems from Skylight, Lwenki, and more.
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The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Back-to-school season can quickly turn into a whirlwind of schedules, permission forms, homework and forgotten essentials. Create a family command centre at home with these smart organizers and planning tools that give everyone a designated place for calendars, important papers, daily reminders and school supplies. Read on for organization gems from Skylight, Lwenki, and more.

The family calendar

Skylight Calendar 15 Inch Wall Planner Digital Calendar
The Skylight Calendar is a digital family command centre that keeps everyone’s schedules organized in one place, with colour-coded profiles, calendar syncing and daily, weekly and monthly views. Its touchscreen also doubles as a task manager, chore chart and meal planner, making it a handy tool for keeping busy households on track.
$449 on Amazon
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The file organizer

EASEPRES 5 Tier White Mesh Wall Mounted File Holder Organizer
It’s time to clear the scattered paper on your desk for good. This five-tier wall organizer keeps important documents, folders and envelopes neatly sorted and easy to find. Its vertical design helps free up valuable desk space while creating a more organized command centre.
$34.98 on Amazon

 

The entryway organizer

Lwenki Mail Organizer for Wall Mount
On-the-go essentials like keys, dog leashes, coats and more will always stay exactly where they’re suppose to be with this handy organizer. Beautifully rustic and functional for families, it makes a great addition to any entryway.
$34.99 on Amazon

 

The 3-tier tray

3 Tier Letter Tray
If you have papers, folders and notebooks scattered across your desk, it’s time to tuck it all away into this 3-tier letter tray organizer. Its open mesh design keeps everything sorted and within easy reach while helping your workspace stay neat and clutter-free.
$24.99 on Amazon
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The shelf organizer

Bedside Shelf Organizer
Keep your essentials within easy reach with this handy wall-mounted shelf, featuring space for your phone, mail, keys, glasses and remote controls, plus hooks for hanging smaller items.
$24.99 on Amazon

 

The cork and white board

Cork Board and White Board Combo
If you love a physical space to plan out your to-do lists, hang up your photos and important memos, then you’ll love this cork board and magnetic whiteboard combo that combines the best of both worlds. The 24-by-18-inch board can be mounted vertically or horizontally, and comes with dry-erase markers, magnets and pushpins to keep it all in one place.
$39.99 on Amazon (was $59.99)

 

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The creative bookshelf

3 Sprouts Kids Bookshelf
This cute and kid-friendly bookshelf features four deep, easy-to-reach sleeves that hold up to 35 books, keeping little ones’ favourite reads neatly organized. It makes a great addition to a bedroom, nursery, playroom or reading nook.
$69.99 on Amazon

 

The whiteboard and storage box

Desktop Glass Dry Erase Whiteboard with Wooden Storage Box
Keep your desk organized with this glass dry-erase whiteboard, which doubles as a keyboard stand and storage organizer with three compartments for pens, markers and other office essentials. Say goodbye to sticky notes—the smooth tempered-glass surface is perfect for jotting down reminders, to-do lists and notes.
$35.99 on Amazon (was $49.99)

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Sunrise Alarm Clock – $43.66

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Wireless Charging Stand – $47.99

Mini Desk Vacuum Cleaner – $32.99

Apple Magic Keyboard – $119

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