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Back-to-school season can quickly turn into a whirlwind of schedules, permission forms, homework and forgotten essentials. Create a family command centre at home with these smart organizers and planning tools that give everyone a designated place for calendars, important papers, daily reminders and school supplies. Read on for organization gems from Skylight, , and more.

The family calendar

Skylight Calendar 15 Inch Wall Planner Digital Calendar The Skylight Calendar is a digital family command centre that keeps everyone’s schedules organized in one place, with colour-coded profiles, calendar syncing and daily, weekly and monthly views. Its touchscreen also doubles as a task manager, chore chart and meal planner, making it a handy tool for keeping busy households on track. $449 on Amazon

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The file organizer

EASEPRES 5 Tier White Mesh Wall Mounted File Holder Organizer It’s time to clear the scattered paper on your desk for good. This five-tier wall organizer keeps important documents, folders and envelopes neatly sorted and easy to find. Its vertical design helps free up valuable desk space while creating a more organized command centre. $34.98 on Amazon

The entryway organizer

Lwenki Mail Organizer for Wall Mount On-the-go essentials like keys, dog leashes, coats and more will always stay exactly where they’re suppose to be with this handy organizer. Beautifully rustic and functional for families, it makes a great addition to any entryway. $34.99 on Amazon

The 3-tier tray

3 Tier Letter Tray If you have papers, folders and notebooks scattered across your desk, it’s time to tuck it all away into this 3-tier letter tray organizer. Its open mesh design keeps everything sorted and within easy reach while helping your workspace stay neat and clutter-free. $24.99 on Amazon

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The shelf organizer

Bedside Shelf Organizer Keep your essentials within easy reach with this handy wall-mounted shelf, featuring space for your phone, mail, keys, glasses and remote controls, plus hooks for hanging smaller items. $24.99 on Amazon

The cork and white board

Cork Board and White Board Combo If you love a physical space to plan out your to-do lists, hang up your photos and important memos, then you’ll love this cork board and magnetic whiteboard combo that combines the best of both worlds. The 24-by-18-inch board can be mounted vertically or horizontally, and comes with dry-erase markers, magnets and pushpins to keep it all in one place. $39.99 on Amazon (was $59.99)

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The creative bookshelf

3 Sprouts Kids Bookshelf This cute and kid-friendly bookshelf features four deep, easy-to-reach sleeves that hold up to 35 books, keeping little ones’ favourite reads neatly organized. It makes a great addition to a bedroom, nursery, playroom or reading nook. $69.99 on Amazon

The whiteboard and storage box

Desktop Glass Dry Erase Whiteboard with Wooden Storage Box Keep your desk organized with this glass dry-erase whiteboard, which doubles as a keyboard stand and storage organizer with three compartments for pens, markers and other office essentials. Say goodbye to sticky notes—the smooth tempered-glass surface is perfect for jotting down reminders, to-do lists and notes. $35.99 on Amazon (was $49.99)

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