SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
The Curator

9 best sweat sets that are stylish enough to wear out

By Adriana Monachino The Curator Team
Posted August 11, 2026 7:30 am
1 min read
best sweat sets View image in full screen
In 2026, sweat sets aren't just for lounging around--they're for wearing out.
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

In 2026, sweat sets aren’t just for lounging around–they’re for wearing out. Today’s matching sweatshirts and sweatpants are soft enough for slow mornings at home, but stylish enough to dawn during coffee runs, errands and casual plans without looking like you just rolled out of bed. From Aritzia’s cult-favourite Sweatfleece set to La Vie en Rose’s cozy cable-knit duo and Lululemon’s elevated short set, these matching looks make getting dressed ridiculously easy. Ahead, the best women’s sweat sets to wear at home and beyond.

 

Best overall

best women's loungewear
Cozy Sweatfleece Perfect Crew Sweatshirt
From the couch to coffee runs, this cotton-blend fleece crewneck in the prettiest shade of pastel pink is a fan-favourite, courtesy of its cozy soft-brushed interior.
$78 at Aritzia
Story continues below advertisement

 

Cozy Sweatfleece Boyfriend Barrel Sweatpant
Designed with a relaxed boyfriend fit and a subtle barrel leg, this ultra-soft fleece style delivers all-day comfort with a flattering drape.
$78 at Aritzia

 

Best for travel

Prettygarden Women's Loungewear Set
Ideal for long-haul lounging, this matching set is made from a lightweight knit that resists wrinkles. The relaxed silhouette keeps things comfortable from takeoff to touchdown.
$71.99 on Amazon

 

Most comfortable

VintageSoft Wedge Crew Sweatshirt
GAP’s beloved VintageSoft fabric really lives up to the hype. This cotton-blend sweater has a relaxed boyfriend fit and a cloud-soft feel that makes it easy to wear all day long.
$32 at GAP (was $64.95)
Story continues below advertisement

 

VintageSoft Baggy Sweatpants
These baggy sweatpants feature the same ultra-cozy VintageSoft fabric and an easygoing silhouette that feels put-together enough to leave the house in.
$39 at GAP (was $79.95)

 

Best Canadian-made set

best women's loungewear 2026
Tiny Heart Oversized Jogger
Comfort meets cool-girl energy in this oversized jogger from Vancouver-based brand Brunette The Label. Made from soft fleece and finished with a subtle heart detail, it’s designed for lounging in style.
$119 at Brunette the Label

Complete the set with the matching Tiny Heart Girlfriend Crew.

 

Story continues below advertisement

You may also like:

Kitsch Satin Sleep Mask – $24.99

Retrospect Solana Yoga Mat – $35.58

Loop Earplugs – $36.05

 

Best short set

Scuba Oversized Full-Zip Hoodie
This classic oversized hoodie pairs a roomy full-zip with soft, structured fabric and thoughtful details like hidden-card pockets and thumbholes–all in one cropped design we adore.
$158 at Lululemon

 

The perfect match for the oversized hoodie, these high-rise five-inch shorts have a smooth feel, relaxed fit and convenient pockets–ideal for lounging, errands and everything in between
$84 at Lululemon
Story continues below advertisement

 

Best budget

best loungewear for women
Cable-Knit Crop Cami
This cropped cami adds a sweet touch to your lounge lineup. Crafted in a soft cable-knit fabric, it’s cute enough to wear on its own and cozy enough to layer.
$23.99 at la vie en rose (was $34.95)

 

Knit Pants
Soft, stretchy and seriously cozy, these cable-knit pants are made for slow mornings and early nights. The relaxed fit and textured knit make them feel luxe without the price tag.
$34.99 at la vie on rose (was $49.95)

 

Best capri set

SuperSoft Fleece Crew
Made from Quince’s aptly named SuperSoft fleece, this relaxed crewneck has plenty of stretch and a cozy feel that makes it an easy everyday layer.
$50 at Quince
Story continues below advertisement

 

SuperSoft Fleece Cropped Wide Leg Pants
These cropped wide-leg pants bring a fresh take to loungewear, with a soft, stretchy fleece fabric and practical front and back pockets. The capri-length silhouette makes them a great choice for warmer days.
$60 at Quince

 

Best grey set

Cloud One Fit Hoodie
If you’re after the perfect grey hoodie, this Roots pick is it. Cut from midweight Cloud One fleece, it has a relaxed fit, oversized hood and ribbed trims that give it a classic sweatshirt shape.
$98 at Roots

 

Cloud One Fit Sweatpant
Cut from the same brushed-back fleece, these sweatpants have a relaxed, roomy fit you’ll love. The elastic waistband and low-profile pockets keep the look perfectly pared back.
$54.98 - $88.00 at Roots
Story continues below advertisement

 

Best for long legs

Vanilla Latte Beige Long Freddie
Tall gals, meet your new lounge favourite. This full-length fleece onesie features extra length through the body and legs, making it a cozy pick for anyone who usually finds loungewear a little too short.
$109.99 at Ready Freddie

 

You may also like:

Kitsch Satin Scrunchies – $8.79

Burt’s Bees Moisturizing Lip Balm – $11.86

Travel Jewellery Box Organizer – $12.99

The Curator newsletter The Curator newsletter
The Curator

Be in the know before you shop with The Curator email sent twice a week.

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
AdChoices