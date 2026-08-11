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In 2026, sweat sets aren’t just for lounging around–they’re for wearing out. Today’s matching sweatshirts and sweatpants are soft enough for slow mornings at home, but stylish enough to dawn during coffee runs, errands and casual plans without looking like you just rolled out of bed. From Aritzia’s cult-favourite Sweatfleece set to La Vie en Rose’s cozy cable-knit duo and Lululemon’s elevated short set, these matching looks make getting dressed ridiculously easy. Ahead, the best women’s sweat sets to wear at home and beyond.

Best overall

Cozy Sweatfleece Perfect Crew Sweatshirt From the couch to coffee runs, this cotton-blend fleece crewneck in the prettiest shade of pastel pink is a fan-favourite, courtesy of its cozy soft-brushed interior. $78 at Aritzia

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Cozy Sweatfleece Boyfriend Barrel Sweatpant Designed with a relaxed boyfriend fit and a subtle barrel leg, this ultra-soft fleece style delivers all-day comfort with a flattering drape. $78 at Aritzia

Best for travel

Prettygarden Women's Loungewear Set Ideal for long-haul lounging, this matching set is made from a lightweight knit that resists wrinkles. The relaxed silhouette keeps things comfortable from takeoff to touchdown. $71.99 on Amazon

Most comfortable

VintageSoft Wedge Crew Sweatshirt GAP’s beloved VintageSoft fabric really lives up to the hype. This cotton-blend sweater has a relaxed boyfriend fit and a cloud-soft feel that makes it easy to wear all day long. $32 at GAP (was $64.95)

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VintageSoft Baggy Sweatpants These baggy sweatpants feature the same ultra-cozy VintageSoft fabric and an easygoing silhouette that feels put-together enough to leave the house in. $39 at GAP (was $79.95)

Best Canadian-made set

Tiny Heart Oversized Jogger Comfort meets cool-girl energy in this oversized jogger from Vancouver-based brand Brunette The Label. Made from soft fleece and finished with a subtle heart detail, it’s designed for lounging in style. $119 at Brunette the Label

Complete the set with the matching Tiny Heart Girlfriend Crew.

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Kitsch Satin Sleep Mask – $24.99

Retrospect Solana Yoga Mat – $35.58

Loop Earplugs – $36.05

Best short set

Scuba Oversized Full-Zip Hoodie This classic oversized hoodie pairs a roomy full-zip with soft, structured fabric and thoughtful details like hidden-card pockets and thumbholes–all in one cropped design we adore. $158 at Lululemon

The perfect match for the oversized hoodie, these high-rise five-inch shorts have a smooth feel, relaxed fit and convenient pockets–ideal for lounging, errands and everything in between $84 at Lululemon

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Best budget

Cable-Knit Crop Cami This cropped cami adds a sweet touch to your lounge lineup. Crafted in a soft cable-knit fabric, it’s cute enough to wear on its own and cozy enough to layer. $23.99 at la vie en rose (was $34.95)

Knit Pants Soft, stretchy and seriously cozy, these cable-knit pants are made for slow mornings and early nights. The relaxed fit and textured knit make them feel luxe without the price tag. $34.99 at la vie on rose (was $49.95)

Best capri set

SuperSoft Fleece Crew Made from Quince’s aptly named SuperSoft fleece, this relaxed crewneck has plenty of stretch and a cozy feel that makes it an easy everyday layer. $50 at Quince

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SuperSoft Fleece Cropped Wide Leg Pants These cropped wide-leg pants bring a fresh take to loungewear, with a soft, stretchy fleece fabric and practical front and back pockets. The capri-length silhouette makes them a great choice for warmer days. $60 at Quince

Best grey set

Cloud One Fit Hoodie If you’re after the perfect grey hoodie, this Roots pick is it. Cut from midweight Cloud One fleece, it has a relaxed fit, oversized hood and ribbed trims that give it a classic sweatshirt shape. $98 at Roots

Cloud One Fit Sweatpant Cut from the same brushed-back fleece, these sweatpants have a relaxed, roomy fit you’ll love. The elastic waistband and low-profile pockets keep the look perfectly pared back. $54.98 - $88.00 at Roots

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Best for long legs

Vanilla Latte Beige Long Freddie Tall gals, meet your new lounge favourite. This full-length fleece onesie features extra length through the body and legs, making it a cozy pick for anyone who usually finds loungewear a little too short. $109.99 at Ready Freddie

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Kitsch Satin Scrunchies – $8.79

Burt’s Bees Moisturizing Lip Balm – $11.86

Travel Jewellery Box Organizer – $12.99