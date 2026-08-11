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In 2026, sweat sets aren’t just for lounging around–they’re for wearing out. Today’s matching sweatshirts and sweatpants are soft enough for slow mornings at home, but stylish enough to dawn during coffee runs, errands and casual plans without looking like you just rolled out of bed. From Aritzia’s cult-favourite Sweatfleece set to La Vie en Rose’s cozy cable-knit duo and Lululemon’s elevated short set, these matching looks make getting dressed ridiculously easy. Ahead, the best women’s sweat sets to wear at home and beyond.
Comfort meets cool-girl energy in this oversized jogger from Vancouver-based brand Brunette The Label. Made from soft fleece and finished with a subtle heart detail, it’s designed for lounging in style.
These cropped wide-leg pants bring a fresh take to loungewear, with a soft, stretchy fleece fabric and practical front and back pockets. The capri-length silhouette makes them a great choice for warmer days.
Tall gals, meet your new lounge favourite. This full-length fleece onesie features extra length through the body and legs, making it a cozy pick for anyone who usually finds loungewear a little too short.
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