National

Best air fryers and dorm-friendly appliances for easy cooking in small spaces

By Robyn Fiorda The Curator Team
Posted August 12, 2025 7:00 am
1 min read
small appliances amazon View image in full screen
We’ve rounded up top picks from trusted brands like Crockpot, Our Place and Ninja. Bon appetite!.
The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Looking for the best appliances to make dorm life easier and mealtime quicker? We’ve rounded up top picks from trusted brands like Crockpot, Our Place and Ninja that combine convenience, compact design and powerful performance – perfect for small kitchens and busy students. Whether you want to whip up crispy snacks or slow-cooked meals, these dorm-friendly appliances have got you covered. Bon Appetite!

 

Chefman 12-Quart 6-in-1 Rotisserie Air Fryer Oven & Dehydrator
This all-in-one 6-in-1 air fryer is your kitchen’s new MVP—air fry, bake, dehydrate, rotisserie, roast, or reheat your way to crispy, golden perfection with family-sized ease, 12 smart presets and all the tools you need to cook like a pro.
$129.99 on Amazon (was $169.99)
Story continues below advertisement

 

Chefman TurboFry Touch Air Fryer
Enjoy healthier, crispy meals by using hot air circulation to fry, bake, or roast your favourite foods with little to no oil.
$84.99 on Amazon (was $121.49)

 

Ninja Foodi 10 QT 6-in-1 DualZone Smart XL Air Fryer
Dinner just got smarter and faster. With two XL baskets and the Smart Cook System, this powerhouse air fryer lets you cook two foods, two ways, at the same time, no guesswork, no waiting. Perfect for big family meals, game-day wings, or weeknight dinners in a flash.
$179.99 on amazon (was $319.99)

 

Keurig K-Mini Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker
Cute, compact, and made just for you – this slim coffee maker fits anywhere, brews your perfect cup in minutes, and is travel mug–friendly, tidy, and energy smart.
$108.99 on Amazon
Story continues below advertisement

 

Mini Waffle Maker
More than just waffles – this compact, lightweight mini waffle maker is perfect for dorm rooms or small kitchens, letting you whip up paninis, hash browns, and even biscuit pizzas quick and easy, with little counter space needed.
$21.4 on Amazon

You may also like:

Electric Food Processor – $49.99

More Recommendations

Commercial 10 Trays Food Dehydrator machine – $256.50

32 Pcs Large Food storage containers – $29.99

 

Our Place Splendor Blender
Stylish enough to sit on your countertop and strong enough to tackle frozen ingredients, this blender is both form and function.
$170 on Amazon $170 at Our Place
Story continues below advertisement

 

Crock-Pot Electric Lunch Box
This 20-oz. portable Crock-Pot is perfect for dorm life – compact enough to fit anywhere and great for cooking soups, stews and leftovers. Choose from green, pink, or black to match your aesthetic.
$39.99 on Amazon

 

Ninja BL450C, Nutri Pro Personal Blender
This Ninja blender is perfect for making smoothies, featuring a powerful 900-watt motor that crushes ice and tough ingredients, nutrient extraction blades for smooth, nutrient-rich blends, and convenient single-serve cups with to-go lids for easy portability.
$99.98 on Amazon

You may also like:

Ninja Professional Blender – $74.99

Vegetable Chopper  – $24.99

Story continues below advertisement

Ninja Crispi Air Fryer – $179.97

