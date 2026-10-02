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Thanksgiving sounds simple – cook a turkey, gather everyone around the table and be thankful. Then reality hits. The turkey’s not ready, the potatoes are cold and someone’s asking what they can do to help. Thanksgiving is chaos!.Here’s how we make it fabulous. These are my five clever finds to make the day easier, the table better and the whole thing a lot more fun.

Talk turkey to me

Let’s start with the star of the show – the turkey. And whether you’re a seasoned Thanksgiving pro or a turkey virgin, there’s always that moment when you wonder: is it actually done?

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Govee Bluetooth Meat Thermometer This Govee Bluetooth Meat Thermometer takes out the guesswork. It comes with two probes, so you can monitor different parts of the bird at the same time, and connects to an app on your phone so you can keep an eye on the temperature without standing guard at the oven. You can set your target temperature and it will alert you when your turkey is ready, no opening the oven every ten minutes, no hovering in the kitchen and no cutting into the bird to check. $34.99 on Amazon

Coming in hot

The hardest part of Thanksgiving isn’t cooking everything, it’s getting everything to the table hot at the same time.

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Warming Mat for Food Enter the electric warming mat. Roll it out on the counter or buffet and you’ve got a large heated surface that can keep multiple dishes warm at once. It has three temperature settings and a built-in timer, and cleanup couldn’t be easier, it’s waterproof and can even go straight into the dishwasher. When dinner’s over, just roll it up and tuck it away until next time. And if you’re the guest who was asked to bring the potatoes? Show up with this and just wait to become the host’s favourite. $32.99 on Amazon

Good food--better lighting

Because good food deserves good lighting.

4 Pack Cordless Table Lamps You’ve spent all day making Thanksgiving dinner, the last thing you want is to serve it under bad lighting. These cordless table lamps come in a set of four, so you can spread that cozy restaurant glow right across the table, without cords running everywhere or candles getting in the way. They’re rechargeable, dimmable and cordless, so you can put them anywhere you need a little extra glow. And once Thanksgiving is over, use them on the kitchen counter, patio, bedside table, anywhere the big light needs to go. $79.99 on Amazon

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Dress the table--not just the turkey

The turkey got all dressed up, so the table better bring it too. And you don’t need a complicated tablescape to make it feel special. These little Thanksgiving details do all the work for you.

Thanksgiving Cutlery Holders The turkey cutlery holders instantly dress up each place setting–how fun! $16.99 on Amazon

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Thanksgiving Name Card These Thanksgiving place cards add a fun personal touch, plus, you get to decide who sits where. Use that power wisely. The best part? You can reuse them year after year, because let’s be honest, the Thanksgiving guest list doesn’t change that much. Maybe Cousin Karen’s date…but everyone else is pretty much a sure thing. $13.99 on Amazon

The best part is tomorrow!

Thanksgiving dinner is great, but tomorrow’s turkey sandwich? That’s the real reward.

My mom always had a bit of a leftover station going while she cleaned up after Thanksgiving dinner. Everyone went home with a little turkey, stuffing, potatoes, basically Thanksgiving dinner, round two. And I love that tradition.

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Foodsaver Handheld Mini with Dock This handheld FoodSaver makes it even easier. It’s cordless, rechargeable and compact, so you can vacuum seal leftovers right at the counter and send everyone home with their own little package ,or stash yours in the fridge or freezer for later. Because the only thing better than Thanksgiving dinner is getting to eat it again tomorrow. $64.84 on Amazon

Thanksgiving is never going to be completely stress-free, and honestly, that’s part of the fun. A little chaos, a lot of food and all your favourite people around the table. These little finds just make the whole thing a bit easier, so you can spend less time worrying about the turkey, more time enjoying the people you made it for, and remembering just how much there is to be thankful for.

And if the turkey is cooked, the potatoes are hot and everyone goes home with leftovers? That’s something to be VERY thankful for.

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